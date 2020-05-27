ANDERSON — The Indianapolis law firm hired to represent Madison County has funneled more than $10,000 to an organization supporting Republicans seeking nominations for county commissioner.
Bose McKinney & Evans was hired by the Madison County Board of Commissioners as the county’s attorney in 2019.
The law firm has contributed $10,000 to the Madison County Reagan Club and an attorney with the firm, W. James Hamilton, has contributed $2,500.
Since being hired by Madison County, Bose McKinney & Evans has been paid $357,935 in 2019 and $135,114. There is an additional request by the commissioners for $171,515 on June 9 from the Madison County Council.
Incumbent Republican Mike Phipps in District 2 is being opposed by former Madison County Clerk Darlene Likens in the June 2 primary.
Phipps’ campaign filed a supplemental finance report with the Madison County Clerk’s Office showing a donation of $3,572 from the Madison County Reagan Club. The supplemental report said the funds were used for advertising.
The winner will face Democrat Ollie H. Dixon in November. Dixon is unopposed in the primary.
Republican Tim Westerfield, the former county administrator, is running against incumbent Republican John Richwine for the District 3 commissioner’s seat.
Westerfield’s campaign has filed a supplemental finance report showing a similar $3,572 contribution from the Madison County Reagan Club for advertising.
Westerfield said he was thankful for the donation from the Reagan Club and doesn’t know who contributes to the organization.
The winner will face Democrat Lindsay Brown in November. Brown is unopposed in the primary.
According to the campaign finance report filed with the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office, state Sen. Mike Gaskill has provided $7,438 to the Madison County Reagan Club since Jan. 19. He said those contributions were his own funds.
Gaskill’s wife, Kelly, is currently the president of the Madison County Board of Commissioners.
Other contributions to the Madison County Reagan Club include: $1,000 from Jack Keesling, who serves as the Republican member of the Anderson Board of Public Works; $1,000 from Envoy Construction Services of Indianapolis; $1,000 from Ben Deichmann, a construction consultant; and $200 from local resident Donald Shetterly.
