ANDERSON — Local residents who want to cast an absentee ballot in the June 2 primary have less than 24 hours to submit an application.
Requests for an absentee ballot by mail have to be received by the Madison County Clerk’s Office by 11:59 p.m. Thursday.
Applications can be submitted online at IndianaVoters.com.
The clerk’s office will not accept any mail-in applications after Thursday. Any applications received Friday or later will not be processed.
As of Wednesday, the clerk’s office has received 8,639 applications for absentee ballots and has received 4,961 ballots.
During the 2016 presidential primary, there were 1,754 absentee ballots cast in Madison County.
In the 2012 presidential primary, 2,139 ballots were cast by mail.
The Indiana State Election Commission this year changed the rules for casting an absentee ballot, no longer requiring a reason for the request.
According to the Madison County Clerk’s Office, more than 3,600 ballots have been requested for the Republican Party primary and more than 5,100 have been requested for the Democratic Party primary. These include email requests for ballots by people in the military.
In person voting at the Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St., starts Tuesday, May 26, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., plus Wednesday and Thursday.
There will be extended hours on Friday, May 29, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, May 30, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In person early voting ends on Monday, June 1, at the courthouse from 8 a.m. to noon.
