ANDERSON — The recount of the May 2 primary election results in the Democratic Party Anderson mayoral contest has been continued until next week.
The appointed recount commission of Republican Kevin Smith, Democrat Tim Lanane and Madison County Election Board representative Rick Brown started the process on Thursday.
Rodney Chamberlain requested the recount after losing to incumbent Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. by 36 votes.
The recount commission hand counted the ballots in approximately one-third of the Anderson precincts.
The recount commission will complete the process next Thursday in Madison Circuit Court Division 5.
Earlier this week, a recount of the results in the Republican Party primary for Anderson mayor confirmed that Jon Bell defeated Ron Jozwiak by three votes.
Since Madison County went to a new vote tabulating system, there have been two other requested recounts.
Following the 2022 primary election, Republican Devin Norrick requested a recount of the votes in the District 2 race for the Madison County Council against Diane Likens. Likens received 1,271 votes to Norrick’s 1,268.
Norrick filed for the recount shortly after the May 3, 2022, primary election.
During the recount process, Likens maintained the three-vote margin.
There was a recount in 2019 following the general election for the City of Anderson.
Republican Art Pepelea Jr. requested the recount after losing to Democrat Lance Stephenson by 14 votes for the 5th District seat on the Anderson City Council.