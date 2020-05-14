ANDERSON – Democrats seeking their party’s nomination in the 5th Congressional District all support some form of nationalized health care.
Four of the five candidates seeking the party’s nomination took part in an internet political forum hosted by Indiana Town Halls this week.
Christina Hale, who was the party’s candidate for lieutenant governor in 2016, said approximately 500,000 Indiana residents are currently unemployed as a result of the stay-at-home order issued during the coronavirus pandemic.
“They may never recover their health care benefit,” she said. “They can’t afford Cobra (government subsidized health insurance). I support a public option.”
Hale said she supports a health insurance plan where people pay for doctor visits, medications and therapy and not “break the bank."
Dee Thornton said the country has been debating how to fix the health care system for decades with the result being a patchwork of solutions.
“We spend the most and have the lowest span in the world,” she said of the U.S. health care system.
Thornton said the question is how the nation transitions to a national health care system.
“We have to stop dismantling the Affordable Care Act,” she said. “I support an expansion of Medicare to include those between the ages of 50 and 64.”
Thornton said the federal government should also negotiate with the drug companies to lower the price.
Jennifer Christie said she is campaigning on the position of Medicare for all.
“If COVID-19 has taught us anything, it is that our neighbor’s health does matter,” she said.
Christie said the projections are that 80,000 Americans could die from the virus and 30 million people will be unemployed.
“We need to decouple health insurance from employment,” she said. “Health care is a human right.”
Christie said the single payer health care system is working for the rest of the world.
“It eliminates deductions, co-pays and premiums,” she said. “It lowers the cost by increasing efficiencies.”
Andy Jacobs said the single payer system is the right way to move forward on health care.
“I don’t support Medicare for all,” he said. “Medicare uses private health insurance to supplement the program.
“The Affordable Care Act was a great start,” Jacobs said. “It set out to be a single payer system but the lobbyists for the insurance companies and health professionals didn’t want that. It will be an uphill battle.”
