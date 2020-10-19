ANDERSON — Local Democrats are hoping to break the decade-long majority of the Republican Party on the Madison County Board of County Commissioners.
The Republicans gained the majority in the 2010 election when Stephanie Owens defeated Paul Wilson.
The GOP has held all three seats since 2016 when Mike Phipps defeated incumbent Jeff Hardin.
Phipps lost in the June primary to longtime Republican Party officeholder Darlene Likens in District 2 and is facing Ollie H. Dixon, a longtime member of the Anderson City Council.
In District 3, incumbent Republican John Richwine defeated Tim Westerfield in the primary and is being challenged in the general election by Democrat Lindsay Brown.
All four commissioner candidates said they would work to improve communications with members of the Madison County Council and be visible at the courthouse.
District 2
Democrat Dixon has served on the Anderson City Council for nine terms. He said he is running for the commissioner’s post to help address the concerns of county employees.
“There are concerns about health care and their right to have union representation,” he said.
Dixon said his record on the city council is one that people can trust.
“Throughout my political career I have let the will of the people guide me,” he said. “I listen to people to determine what they want done.”
Likens has served in several county offices and decided to seek the commissioner’s office to return normalcy and common sense back to the office.
“I have always been able to communicate with the employees and other elected officials,” she said. “I want to get things back to where people communicate with each other to help the people of Madison County.”
Concerning the rift between the commissioners and County Council, Dixon said he will work with the other elected officials and forget any personal agenda to get things done.
“The best thing in the world is communication,” he said.
Likens said if elected she plans to meet with each member of the county council.
“I want to know what their goals are,” she said. “There has to be a better working relationship.”
Likens said she would support conducting a feasibility study for the possible construction of a new jail.
“A feasibility study is a place to start,” she said. “Determine what is needed and where to obtain the funds.”
Dixon said that he would look at the needs before determining if the county needs a new jail.
Likens said she plans to be at the Madison County Government Center a minimum of 20 hours per week.
“I plan to be visible,” she said. “I may have to be in the office more at the start.”
Dixon said his door will always be open to local residents.
“I will be doing the job better than what is taking place currently,” he said.
District 3
Richwine said people should vote for his reelection to a fifth term because his record speaks for itself.
“I made improvements across the county by working with other officials,” he said. “Good government requires open lines of communication so everyone is working for the people.”
Richwine considered not running this year but didn’t want to leave with things not going well in county government.
Brown said it’s time for a change and he will work with the other elected officials for the people of the county.
“There is a lot of conflict going on in county government,” he said. “If elected, I will work in a bipartisan way with the county council.”
Brown said he will resolve the issues between the commissioners and county council by listening.
“I don’t have a political agenda,” he said. “I’m running to represent the people of Madison County.”
Richwine said he will work to restore the lines of communication with the council.
“You can’t run up bills and not give the council a heads up,” he said. “There has to be communication between the council and commissioners. Things are going to change for the better with more openness and transparency.”
Richwine said spending $500,000 on attorney fees is ridiculous.
“We can hire a local attorney to represent us at a lower hourly rate.”
Both Brown and Richwine are open to begin the process of planning for a new Madison County Jail.
Richwine said he supports a feasibility and financial study for a new facility.
“The council has to fund both studies,” he said. “No matter what decision is made, building a new jail or repairing the existing one, there will be public hearings.”
Richwine said the council should consider all funding options for construction of a new jail but he prefers a dedicated local option income tax rather than an increase in property taxes.
Noting the existing jail is in a horrible condition, Brown said he also supports the feasibility study.
Brown said the county should seek grant funds to help pay for a new jail and the county should work with the local hospitals to provide rehabilitation services for people addicted to drugs.
