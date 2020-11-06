INDIANAPOLIS — Republicans won big this week as election results rolled in, growing their supermajority in the Indiana statehouse and winning every statewide office on the ballot.
Democrats thought they could pick up seats in Indianapolis’ northern suburbs, buoyed by favorable results in the 2019 elections, but their hopes were dashed as Republican incumbents retained their seats.
“Of course, I’m disappointed largely in our results here in Indiana,” Democratic Party Chair John Zody said Friday. “There’s a national trend that impacted our down-ballot races and that was the presidential race.”
After eight years of leading the party in Indiana, Zody said he wouldn’t run for a third term in March, opening the door for new leadership.
“I think people always look at the leader, which they should, to take full responsibility for the actions and the outcomes of the party,” Zody said. “You don’t win everything all the time (but that) still doesn’t mean you get less of a value out of this job.”
President Donald Trump grew his support in the Hoosier state from 2016 and Gov. Eric Holcomb sailed to re-election, but Republican Party Chair Kyle Hupfer said it was too early to tell what impact that might have had in Indiana.
“I think one of the reasons we’ve had a lot of success is we start from a place of good governance and policy,” Hupfer said, calling Indiana the Midwestern leader for workforce development and business. “We just are excelling in a lot of areas that Hoosiers care about.”
Still, Democrats did pick up two seats in the Indianapolis area. Challenger Fady Qaddoura won in Senate District 30 over incumbent Republican John Ruckelshaus, and GOP incumbent Cindy Kirchhofer lost her seat in House District 89 to Mitch Gore.
While Democrats gained one seat in the Senate, meaning they hold 11 of 50 seats, those gains were offset by five losses in the House, leaving Republicans with a 71-seat supermajority. In two rematches, Republicans won seats Democrats flipped in Lake County in 2018, meaning Hal Slager and Julie Olthoff will return to the legislature.
Democrats Chris Chyung, who held House District 15, and Lisa Beck, who held House District 19, lost to Slager and Olthoff, respectively. In nearby St. Joseph County, Democratic incumbent Ross Deal lost House District 7 to Republican Jake Teshka.
Elsewhere in the state, incumbent Democrat Melanie Wright lost to Republican Elizabeth Rowray in House District 35, which covers parts of Madison and Delaware Counties. In House District 66, along the Kentucky border, Republican Zach Payne defeated Terry Goodin, the Democratic incumbent.
“Both of those districts were trending away from us,” Zody said about Goodin and Wright. “(We) had strong incumbents there but it just wasn’t enough.”
Hupfer said he thought the “apex” of the Republican Party in Indiana was going to be the election of Mike Braun as a Congressional Senator in 2018.
“But we’ve stayed with it and delivered our positive message statewide,” Hupfer said.
Democrats focused much of their attention and funding on flipping seats in Indianapolis’ northern suburbs. The competitiveness of the hotly contested races was an encouraging sign to Zody.
“What I’m disappointed in most is that we just didn’t get there this year,” Zody said.
Hupfer said that there was a “fallacy that the suburbs are going Democratic, but we’ve seen that’s not the case.”
Democrats lost in races both big and small, from every statewide office to judges in Clark County. Hupfer said Republicans set a record for number of elected mayors in 2019 and, based on preliminary results, may have grown their local numbers.
“We had an excellent slate of candidates up and down the ballot,” Hupfer said. “As long as we continue to do that, I believe Hoosiers will continue to elect Republicans.”
Zody called 2021 a “building year” for the Democratic Party since there will be no elections.
“As the Democratic Party, we’re going to continue to fight gerrymandering (and) we’re going to continue to fight for voting rights,” Zody said.
