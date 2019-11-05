PENDLETON — The Pendleton Town Council will undergo a little reconfiguration as Democrat Steve Denny replaces Republican incumbent Jessica S. Bastin in District 2.
Incumbents Chet Babb in District 1 and Shane Davis running at large held on to their seats.
With four of seven precincts reporting Tuesday, it already was clear early in the evening that Bastin was in trouble. In the end, with unofficial results, Denny won with nearly 68% of the vote against Bastin’s 32%.
He could not be reached for comment.
Bastin said she’s not sure what’s next for her.
“I get my Thursday nights back. My daughter will be thrilled,” she said. “I still believe in Pendleton. I still think it’s a great community. I am disappointed this is the direction they chose to go.”
Democrat Chet Babb won with about two-thirds of the vote at 66% against Republican challenger Michelle Skeen and the nearly 34% of voters she was able to persuade.
“It was a good day for the change that we needed to make in Pendleton. The work’s just beginning,” Babb said. “We just have to change the attitudes and open up to people and have the transparency and remember who we represent.”
He also congratulated the other winners in the other races.
“I was glad to see Steve win and Willie and Shane. Even though Shane’s on the opposite ticket, he will be a plus for the town,” he said.
Skeen said she didn’t consider her effort a waste of time.
“I gave it all I could, and the town has spoken,” she said. “It’s been great. I have gotten to know a lot of wonderful people. I got to know more about the town.”
Though she isn’t serving on the town council, Skeen said she hopes to remain involved in the town and attended the recent open house intended to attract new people to serve on Pendleton’s boards and commissions.
“I did ask to be placed on a few of them,” she said. “Hopefully, they will use my skill set in some fashion.”
Republican Davis, who originally was appointed to the council and was running his first election, won with a tighter margin of about 52% to Democratic challenger Lisa Floyd’s 48%.
“I knew it was going to be a close race between Lisa and I,” he said. “I think just the town of Pendleton people were talking and getting out and voting.”
Davis said he looks forward to continuing the initiatives the voters of Pendleton entrusted to him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.