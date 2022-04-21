ANDERSON — Two candidates who have never sought elected office are vying for the Republican Party nomination for Madison County Council’s District 2 seat.
Diana Likens was elected in 2020 by a GOP caucus to complete the term of Steve Sumner.
Devin Norrick is running for the first time along with his mother, Jodi, who is seeking the party’s nomination in District 3.
Both candidates would like to see more accountability and transparency in how county government operates.
“The council has done some exciting, good work with the budget,” Likens said. “We compared three years of budgets to make it work for the departments and taxpayers.”
She would like to see improved communications and better transparency with elected officials, department heads and taxpayers.
Devin Norrick said the council should look at how to cut items from the budget before raising taxes.
“Madison County has higher tax rates than most counties in Indiana,” he said. “The budget should be looked at, line item by line item, and not just rubber-stamp the budget.”
Norrick said the council should be live streaming its meetings for greater transparency for people who can’t attend the meetings.
“There has to be accountability and transparency,” he said. “Taxpayers should have the ability to address the council.”
Council President Ben Gale announced in March that the council would allow public comments on new funding requests.
The Madison County Council last year voted against increasing the public safety income tax, which was approved by a majority of the county’s city and town councils.
Likens voted against raising the public safety income tax.
“The cost of a new jail is a concern,” she said of the $80 million estimated cost. “The location is also a concern.
“It has to be more friendly for taxpayers and less expensive,” Likens said. “Using an existing building would reduce the costs. We will all watch how the funding is spent. We have to manage it wisely.”
Norrick said he is not opposed to spending on public safety, adding that the county made a quick decision on moving forward with construction of a new jail.
“We needed to look at other options before raising taxes,” he said. “Public safety and the jail are important, but we need to be looking at other measures like rehabilitation services.”
Norrick said the whole county voted for the public safety income tax increase.
Likens said the county should utilize American Rescue Plan funding for infrastructure improvements, including the expansion of broadband service, that will benefit the entire county.
Norrick said he will bring a fresh prospective to the county and work to make the council more fiscally responsible.
“The budget needs to be overhauled,” he said. “The council should look at things before voting on them.”