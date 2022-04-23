ANDERSON — The two candidates seeking the Republican Party nomination for a seat on the Madison County Council have governmental experience.
Pete Heuer and Jodi Norrick are seeking the nomination for the District 3 seat on the council to oppose incumbent Democrat Fred Reese in the general election.
Heuer served on the county council, completing the term of Mike Gaskill in 2018, and is a former chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works. Norrick has been a member of the Edgewood Town Council since 2003.
Heuer is currently the director of operations at Ball State University for facilities, planning and management.
He said the facilities budget at Ball State is $35 million, about the same as for the county, and as chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works oversaw a $130 million budget.
“I’m uniquely qualified because of my experience with very large-scale projects as the county begins the process to construct a new jail,” Heuer said.
Heuer said he was running because he enjoys serving the public.
“I’m well educated in public finance through my years on the Board of Works and president of the council in 2020,” he said. “It was a tough year with COVID and we did a lot of work for the county in terms of the budget and finances.”
Norrick has been attending the county council meetings for the past year and expressed disappointment with what she says is a lack of fiscal responsibility, accountability and transparency.
“I have watched them approve contracts that have been signed prior to the funding being approved, department heads request new money and transfers at the beginning of a budget cycle,” she said.
Norrick said the council needs to take a hard look at the budget and determine where there is wasteful spending and which departments need funding.
She plans to educate department heads on how to properly prepare their budgets so that the funds are used in the areas of need.
Heuer said if elected, he wants to bring cohesiveness back to the council and focus on serving the public.
“I have a calm demeanor that helps work out problems in an efficient way,” he said.
Heuer said he is a fiscal conservative committed to a balanced budget.
“My experienced leadership in public finance and engineering will help Madison County prosper,” he said.
Norrick said she wants a county that is accountable, transparent and conservative when it comes to spending tax dollars.
“I will stay accountable to the taxpayers of Madison County,” she said.