ANDERSON – Two years ago the candidates seeking seats in the Indiana House from Madison County spent more than $1 million on the campaign.
The spending during this election cycle is about 25% of the total spent in 2020.
Campaign finance reports were filed last week with the Indiana Secretary of State’s office.
Two years ago Republican Kyle Pierce spent $255,461 in his bid to unseat incumbent Democrat Terri Austin in House District 36. This election cycle Pierce has raised $159,576 and has spent $131,617. He received an additional $27,000 from the GOP House campaign committee after the filing deadline raising the total from the state group to $132,348.
Pierce’s campaign has a cash balance of $54,958 and a debt of $9,159.
Austin’s campaign has raised $175,348 and for the year received $223,303 and has spent $131,969 leaving a cash balance of $91,333. Her campaign has received $36,000 from the Indiana Political Action Committee for Education, $20,000 from the Indiana Realtors PAC, $5,000 from the insurance political action committee and $3,000 from the Indiana Manufacturer’s political arm.
In House District 35 incumbent Republican Elizabeth Rowray has raised $18,412 this year and spent $5,569 leaving a balance of $12,843.
Her opponent, Democrat Brad Sowinski, reported no contributions or expenditures.
In 2020 the Rowray campaign spent $419,281 in defeating incumbent Democrat Melanie Wright.
Incumbent Republican Mike Gaskill has reported contributions of $95,404 this year with the largest being a $30,000 donation from the insurance company's political action committee. Gaskill has spent $74,087 and has a cash balance of $21,375.
His opponent, Democrat Tamie Dixon-Tatum, reported contributions of $3,130 and expenditures of $6,640.
The committee is showing a balance of $3,510.
Four years ago Gaskill spent $141,239 in retaining the seat in the Senate against Democrat Dave Cravens, who spent a total of $159,462.