ANDERSON – First-time candidate Electra Young is challenging incumbent Republican Jon Bell for the 3rd District seat on the Anderson City Council.
Bell won election to the seat in 2015 by defeating Merle Jones.
Young, 40, said she has been volunteering with many different organizations in Anderson and was encouraged to run for a seat on the council to help the community at a higher level of involvement.
Bell said during his first term the city council was able to hire an independent financial consultant to assist with the annual budget process and to hire their own legal counsel.
“There was a focus on equipment for public safety and improvements to the park trail system,” he said.
Bell said if reelected he wants to be a part of the development of a master plan for the city.
For the 3rd District, Bell said he wants to see new housing constructed.
“If that means annexing to the east and south,” he said. “I know that will be a challenge, but it’s for the best of Anderson.”
Bell said he would like to see the level of professionalism increased for all city employees through additional training.
Young said the biggest concern is the need to repave the neighborhood streets in the district which is located predominately on the city’s south side.
She also sees a need for more activities for families and individuals to participate in within the city limits.
“I want to see the city grow with different entertainment options,” Young said. “I want it so people don’t have to travel outside of Anderson to find things to do.”
A goal is to have the casino provide entertainment options for adults but wants to see more businesses that will attract younger children and teenagers.
“I want Anderson to be a destination for everyone,” Young said.
She is a supporter of the Anderson Advanced Manufacturing Program started by Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. to train local residents for jobs available in the community.
“I want the companies locating in Anderson to hire local residents to fill their job openings,” Young said. “I don’t want them to hire people from outside the city for the higher paying jobs.”
Running against a first-term incumbent will be a tough race, she said.
“I’m willing to work with Jon (Bell) to improve the district and the city,” Young said. “I just want to help Anderson.”
