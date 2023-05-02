ANDERSON — Two incumbent Democrats on the Anderson City Council easily turned back primary challenges Tuesday in races they said showcased their connections with voters on issues of importance in the city.
In District 4, a commanding edge in absentee votes powered Ollie Dixon past Norman Anderson for the party’s nomination.
“People like a proven commitment,” said Dixon, who has served on city council for 32 years. “I’m a servant to the people, and that’s where my strength comes from.”
Dixon pointed to the campaigns of incumbents Rebecca Crumes, Ty Bibbs and Meredith “Coco” Armstrong as evidence that more diverse voices are being heard at the polls. Crumes, Bibbs and Armstrong were the top three vote-getters among Democrats vying for at-large seats on city council.
“This community has been long neglected, and they’re trying to command respect for our community,” Dixon said. “We will join forces with whomever to better all of Anderson and the (Black) community specifically. We are the people’s candidates.”
Although Anderson lost in his second attempt to unseat Dixon, he vowed to work with his opponent and other Democratic candidates to emphasize issues including economic development and continued community involvement in the fall campaign.
“I’ve learned a lot,” Anderson said of his campaign efforts. “I look forward to working with him and partnering with him in our district. You haven’t seen the last of me.”
In District 6, incumbent Joe Newman defeated Donita Lynn Thompson by a comfortable margin. He said his responsiveness to his constituents and his emphasis on needed infrastructure improvements in the district were two keys to his success.
“It’s about getting things done for the district,” Newman said. “The only thing I’m going to do is keep on working in my district for the betterment of the neighborhood. I’m more concerned about the streets and sidewalks as well as the houses that need to be torn down.”
Newman will face Marquest Higgins in the November general election. Higgins ran unopposed on the Republican side in the district.