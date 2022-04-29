ANDERSON — Though she has run previously for public office in Madison County, Tamie Dixon-Tatum insists her loss at the polls doesn’t mean her run was unsuccessful.
And though she hasn’t served yet in an elected capacity, Dixon-Tatum, daughter of Ollie Dixon, considers herself something of an insider in the world of county Democratic politics.
“I’m going to keep on until I win,” the Anderson native said. “I think I am the right person for this position, so I am going to run as long as it takes.”
Dixon-Tatum, 51, is facing off against fellow Democrat Aaron Higgins, 52, for Indiana State Senate seat representing District 25, which also includes part of Hamilton County. The winner of the Democratic primary will square off in the November general election against either Republican Mike Gaskill or his primary opponent, Evan McMullen.
Dixon-Tatum said there is no doubt in her mind that if she were running local Anderson races rather than county or regional races, she would win. But Madison County’s history when it comes to issues of race creates a significant barrier to political success for African Americans outside of Anderson, she said.
“I think each run is a process to overcome barriers,” she said. "Winning a countywide race ifs difficult for minorities. I recognize from the gate, from the very start, that I am running into a situation where minorities aren’t able to take higher offices.”
But being a voice for the voiceless, which she said includes racial minorities, women, LGBTQ and disabled people is important to Dixon-Tatum, who serves as the city of Anderson’s civil and human rights director. In that capacity, the certified grievance handler said, she has honed her skills at problem solving and conflict resolution.
“Because of the position I’m in with the city, I have worked with people from various backgrounds, various economic statuses,” she said. “I am very good at working with people in general, regardless of what their political status is.”
If elected, Dixon-Tatum said her priorities include housing, universal health care and livable wages.
“For the fiscal people, a balanced budget also has a human side,” she said.
Higgins similarly has some political experience, having served 12 years on the Anderson Township Advisory Board.
“I have a calling for some reason to serve the community,” he said. “I just want to jump in with both feet into the deep end and be a voice for everybody.”
Like Dixon-Tatum, Higgins comes from a political family. His father, Larry Higgins, who passed away last year, served four years on the county council.
“It’s just in my blood, I think,” he said.
Higgins, a certified highway inspector who works for a civil engineering and owns Anderson-based Graphics Now, said if elected, he would bring honesty, integrity and a common-sense approach to the performance of his duties.
“If there’s a task handed to me, I’ll see it through,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of times you get into politics and there’s a lot of things that don’t make sense. I just want to be able to clarify for the not politically minded.”
In addition to raising the minimum wage for everyone, Higgins is particularly interested in education and better compensation for teachers.
“I have a lot of friends who are teachers," he said. "I don’t think they get what they should get.”
Living in a largely agricultural county, Higgins said he also is concerned about the future of farming.
“The current trend is going to hike up costs for everybody, from the farmer to the consumer," he said. "You’re losing agriculture., and it’d going to drive up food prices for animals.”