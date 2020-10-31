ANDERSON — Despite unseasonably cool temperatures, dozens of local residents stood in line for about two hours Saturday to cast early ballots for Tuesday's election.
The first person in line arrived at the Madison County Government Center at 6 a.m. Saturday, two hours before early voting started.
By 9 a.m. the line circled around the west entrance to the courthouse along Ninth Street and spilled over to Main Street.
Madison County Clerk Olivia Pratt said her office has added three voting machines, bringing the total to seven at the courthouse to help speed early voting. She noted that the machines and early-voting process are set up to enable people to continue practicing social distancing to ward off spread of the coronavirus.
The only local candidate who had a presence on the courthouse plaza during the early hours of voting Saturday was Anderson Community School Board candidate Robert "Buckie" Bookhart, who also had signs for school board candidates Holly Renz and Kenneth Hodson.
By early afternoon the courthouse plaza was lined with several campaign signs. Candidate Terri Austin, running for re-election in House District 36, provided coffee for those waiting in line.
Those in line had various reasons for voting early. Some said they would have to work on Election Day. Some anticipated even longer lines Tuesday.
“I figured it would be really busy on Election Day, and I can’t really miss work,” Amy Christianson of Anderson said. “It’s a busy time of the year for me.”
Christianson, who works at Riverview Hospital in Noblesville, said she doesn't like either Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden or President Donald Trump and that she planned to split her ticket.
Scott Stargel of Pendleton said he and his wife decided to vote early because she would be working Tuesday.
“We decided to get it over with today,” he said. “We expected there would be a line. The general direction of our nation is at stake in this election.”
Noriah Rayford of Anderson said how government is dealing with the coronavirus and the economy are among her top concerns. She planned to vote a straight ticket.
Fred Sweigart of Anderson echoed a common refrain of Americans across the country.
“I have some strong feelings about the way the country is going right now," he said. "We need more civility and not to be so partisan.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.