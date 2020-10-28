ELWOOD — Despite the overcast skies and chilly temperatures there was a line of voters waiting to cast their ballots at the Elwood city hall.
The line Tuesday snaked from the main entrance and down the hallway in front of the mayor’s office as people waited to vote in the city council chambers.
The line on Monday extended out of the building to the driveway near Anderson Street.
This is the first year that Madison County has opened early voting centers in Elwood and Pendleton in addition to the Madison County Government Center in Anderson.
A total of 545 people took advantage of the two satellite locations on Monday with 302 people voting in Pendleton and 243 in Elwood.
Elwood resident Pam Morris had waited 20 minutes Tuesday inside the city hall.
“I’m glad it’s inside,” she said. “The line looks better than yesterday (Monday).”
It was her first time to be voting early. She was concerned about the possible lines on Election Day.
“I feel strongly for one candidate,” she said.
Morris said the coronavirus pandemic influenced her decision on the ballot.
“The federal and state governments have not done a good job in dealing with the virus,” she said. “I think there should have been a plan addressing it much earlier in the process.”
Anderson resident Layni Lamb decided to vote in Elwood because it was closer to her residence.
“I’m not surprised at the length of the line,” she said.
Lamb was also voting early for the first time.
“I work in health care and I work really long shifts,” she said, adding that she'll be working all day on Election Day. “One of my co-workers told me about voting early. I work in another county so it would have been hard to vote in Madison County.”
Lamb said there was not one issue on which she based her voting decision, but she had researched the candidates.
Another first-time early voter in line was Terry Morris of Elwood.
“Thought there might be a longer line on Election Day,” he said. “It is a long line here today.
“Satellite centers are a good idea and should be used for major elections,” Morris said.
There wasn't any particular issue determining how he would vote, he said.
