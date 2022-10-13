ANDERSON — For the first time in a general election, Madison County will be utilizing vote centers Nov. 8.
The vote centers were used during the May primary after they won approval in 2021 from the Madison County Election Board and County Commissioners.
Early voting started Wednesday at the Madison County Government Center; that voting runs through Nov. 7.
Registered voters must present a valid photo identification card to cast a ballot.
A total of 115 people cast ballots at the courthouse on the first day.
Poll workers said there has been a steady stream of people coming to cast ballots at the courthouse.
Voting at eight satellite voting centers around the county starts Oct. 24.
“We expected a low voter turnout for the primary election,” Olivia Pratt, Madison County clerk, said Wednesday. “We expect a higher turnout for the general election.”
Pratt said the vote center concept worked well during the primary with no major problems.
“I’m very confident,” she said. “The vote centers worked great for the primary.
“I like to see people voting early.”
This week, the clerk’s office is mailing out notices to all registered voters about the satellite and vote center locations and hours to cast ballots.
“People are still adjusting to being able to vote anywhere in the county,” Pratt said. “People liked being able to vote anywhere in the county.”
Pratt said with fewer people being required to work on Election Day, it has been easier to find poll workers than when county residents voted only at the precinct level.