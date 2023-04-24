ANDERSON – Early voting for the May 2 primary election is taking place at five satellite locations in Anderson.
Early voting locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and voting at the Madison County Government Center until noon on Monday, May 1.
Through Saturday a total of 1,813 votes have been cast in Anderson and Lapel, the only two Madison County communities with contested elections.
Of the total number of votes cast to date there have been 1,472 ballots cast in the Democrat Party primary and 341 cast in the Republican Party primary.
Madison County Clerk Linda Smith recently announced some new policies and procedures to enhance security and integrity of the voting process.
Smith said update security locks have been installed at the Madison County Election Room on the second floor F the courthouse with access restricted to authorized personnel.
Smith has also implemented a sign-in lock for visitors going to the election room.
Access to the processing of absentee voting applications and ballots is being supervised by the election director and Smith.
“A bipartisan team of election workers will process absentee applications and absentee ballots in accordance with applicable Indiana law,” Smith said.
“By implementing these new policies and procedures, the county is demonstrating its commitment to the voters and to the integrity of our democratic process,” she said.