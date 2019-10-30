ALEXANDRIA – Economic development, downtown revitalization and infrastructure are on the minds of candidates for Alexandria City Council.
Two at-large seats are up for grabs by Republican incumbent Jeremy VanErman and Democratic incumbent Daniel Stanley and newcomer Donna L. Key-Kerr. The other opposed council race is in District 3, where newcomer Wendi Goens is taking on Robert “Bob” Stinson.
Republican Roger Cuneo is running unopposed in District 1, and Democrats Patty Kuhn, Amy McCurry and Jim King are running unopposed in districts 2, 4 and 5, respectively.
Here is how the candidates in the contested districts come down on the issues:
At Large
Key-Kerr said she has lived in the same block in Alexandria her entire life and has watched some of the innovation initiated by city officials, such as The Mercantile. She said she wants to be more of a part of that in the future.
“I have a big interest in where we work, play and live,” she said. “I want a community where I can enjoy things and my grandchildren.”
She said now seemed to be the time after years of taking care of a sick relative.
"This opportunity presented itself, and I thought maybe I could help here,” she said.
When it comes to economic development, Key-Kerr said though the addition of Horner’s has been great for the downtown area, she would like to make Alexandria a destination by encouraging small shops.
“Right now, you can walk through, but there’s really nowhere to stop,” she said.
A particular area of interest for Key-Kerr is infrastructure. In particular, she said she is interested in affordable housing across the economic spectrum.
“I travel a lot. I see a lot of very interesting communities that were much like Alexandria and are building up,” she said. “There’s a lot of things we can do to bring in interest from all kinds of values and encourage them to be here. Already in the past year, we’ve seen people take interest in a lot of things like the planters.”
To make a vision happen, Alexandria needs strong leadership, Key-Kerr said.
“It’s not a fast growth, unfortunately. It takes time. It takes money. It takes a willingness for people,” she said.
Incumbent Stanley, who has served eight years on the council, said he’s most proud of helping the city turn around its finances from appearing to be $200,000 or more in the red to being a third of the way to having a six-month surplus.
“That was a hard thing there. We had to do some hard fast things on that. But we finally, finally have the city in the black now instead of the red,” he said. “We’re starting on that path, and I’d like to continue on that path.”
Stanley said his emphasis is on stormwater/wastewater separation, downtown revitalization and getting the industrial park up and running.
“I was in on the start of all these projects, and I would like to see them through,” he said. “Everything we do is pretty important to me.”
The city is mandated by an agreement with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to separate stormwater and wastewater.
“We already put procedures in place to work with engineering firms and the state to get this done,” he said.
One of Stanley’s top agenda items is finding businesses to locate in the North Alexandria Industrial Park.
“We’re just trying to find the right fit for it, is what we’re trying to do. We’ve got a great economic developer, Mr. Warren Brown,” he said.
When it comes to infrastructure, the collapse last year of a historic building at the corner of Washington and Harrison streets stills weighs heavily on Stanley, especially because of other fragile buildings in the city. He sees himself working with the building inspector to develop policies and procedures to maintain the integrity of remaining buildings and public safety.
“We are trying to keep the structures in place,” he said. “We have everything out there that needs to be out there.”
Incumbent Jeremy VanErman, who was appointed to the council earlier this year following the resignation of David Steele, said his view of the how and why the elected body functions as it does has changed since he’s taken office.
“I would say it’s a shift of perspective when you’re responsible for items like the budget, spending and issues that the city has and bring to you and expect you to change,” he said. “You have to have the thought process and the wherewithal to find solutions.”
VanErman, whose wife Darcy VanErman is running for Alexandria clerk-treasurer, said he’s found himself having to balance feel-good initiatives, such as approving a handicapped parking spot near someone’s residence, with tougher decisions that may cost more money and affect more people.
He said updating the ordinance that limits the dates and times fireworks are allowed to be set off is one of the important decisions he has made in his short time in office.
“It popped up quick, and we were able to implement it quickly,” he said. “It’s nice when you can do something or get something done.”
When it comes to economic development, VanErman said he likes mayoral candidate Todd Naselroad’s suggestion that the city attract 10 companies that each employ 10 people.
“In a small town like ours, that can really make a difference,” he said.
When it comes to infrastructure, VanErman said, he believes the city has done a great job repaving streets, but now it’s time to divert some money toward sidewalk repair and replacement, an issue identified in the city’s capital works plan.
“Sidewalks doesn’t sound like much, but it goes back to quality of life, community,” he said. “You just can’t walk your dog, walk your kid, walk your stroller.”
As a special initiative, VanErman said he wants to develop a stakeholders group to discuss strengthening families to make sure the lawmakers aren’t missing anything.
“Strengthening families has everything to do with addictions and dealing with the opioid crisis and the schools,” he said.
District 3
Goens is finishing up a bachelor’s degree in business management while working full time as a sales operation manager for a medical equipment company in Anderson.
“I have just seen a lot of progression in Alex,” she said. “I have been involved with a lot of great happenings in our town. This is where I grew up, and I want to be a part of the great forward momentum that we have going on.”
What Alexandria needs most, Goens said, is renewed interest from outsiders. That, she said, can be accomplished through revitalization and economic development.
“I know that we’re doing that, but I want to continue that,” she said. “I have always been interested. I know there is help out there. I want to be able to help and write grants.”
Incumbent Stinson, who has served on the council for 12 years, said he’s most proud of the progress the city has made aesthetically.
“I think we’ve gotten control of some of the blighted areas. I’m proud of that,” he said.
But city leaders can improve on that by giving the parks some TLC, he said.
“I’m not sure we’re meeting what the people want. I’d like to do a survey and find out what people want and concentrate on that. Parks are an asset to Alex,” he said.
Like many of his colleagues, his emphasis going into a next term would include finding an occupant for the industrial park.
“I think we have to do a better job of marketing. I’m not sure we have marketed as wide as we need to,” he said. “I know that’s costly, but if we can’t sell it, nothing’s going to happen, so we need to concentrate on that.”
When it comes to infrastructure, Stinson said the council and the commissions that make recommendations for it to approve need to find a way to be proactive rather than reactive with maintenance.
“I think we need to set up some type of preventive maintenance or some sort of schedule to replace it a little at a time,” he said.
