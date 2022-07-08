ANDERSON — Because the challenge was not filed by the deadline, a complaint concerning the residency of Asauhn Dixon-Tatum has been dismissed.
Dixon-Tatum won the Democratic Party nomination in the May primary for Anderson Township Trustee, defeating Norman Anderson and Stephany Mae Stennis.
During a meeting of the Madison County Election Board Friday, Stennis said her information came from several sources that Dixon-Tatum was living in Indianapolis.
She said at a meeting in February at the Democratic Party Headquarters that Dixon-Tatum’s mother said he lived in Anderson and was looking for property in Anderson.
Russ Willis, the Republican Party member of the Election Board, said the challenge missed the deadline for filing.
The deadline was Feb. 11 as set by state election laws.
“We can’t take any formal action,” Willis said. “If he is elected and doesn’t live in Anderson, that could be an issue.”
Dixon-Tatum lists his address in the 1000 block of Atwood Drive, residing with his grandfather, Anderson City Councilman Ollie H. Dixon.
Dixon-Tatum was not notified of the Election Board meeting because the complaint was being dismissed based on state law.