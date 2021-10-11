ANDERSON – Republican Anthony Emery has announced his candidacy for the party's nomination for Madison County sheriff in 2022.
Emery is a 30-year member of the Indiana State Police and has served on the Madison County Council since 2017.
He won a district seat on the County Council in 2016 and ran for and won an at-large position in 2020. Emery has served a president of the council and is currently vice president.
County residents have not elected a Republican to serve as sheriff since Bob Baldwin defeated Democrat Tom Ashley in 1978. Baldwin served one term.
Incumbent Democrat Scott Mellinger cannot seek a third term because of the state constitution's limit of two consecutive terms.
Emery said he considered running for sheriff for some time before deciding to announce his decision last week at the Madison County Lincoln Club dinner.
“I am truly humbled by all the encouragement, kind words and support I have already received from other elected officials, Republican Party leadership, friends and family,” Emery said in making the announcement.
“My decision to run for sheriff of Madison County was not made in haste,” he said. “I felt now was the time for new leadership in the sheriff’s department. The sheriff’s department has been led by the Democrats for nearly 50 years. During this time, the candidates and eventually the elected sheriff has come from the same pool of people.
"Any time an organization is ran by the same people or group of people for nearly five decades, the organization can become stagnant in their vision and blind to new or different ways of doing things. The sheriff’s department is no exception to this.”
Emery said the Madison County Sheriff's Department needs fresh ideas for the future and in particular because the county is starting the process of constructing a new jail.
“Now is the time to elect a sheriff who will lead from the front with integrity, professionalism and a servant’s heart,” he said. “To put it simply, now is the time for change in leadership in the sheriff’s office.”
