ANDERSON — The three mayoral candidates shook hands after a joint appearance Thursday, but that came after the exchange of fireworks.
Incumbent Democrat Thomas Broderick Jr. was under attack for most of the 90-minute forum by opponents Republican Rick Gardner and Libertarian Rob Jozwiak.
The candidates forum in the City Building Auditorium was sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Anderson and Madison County. Anderson University political science professor Michael Franks served as moderator.
Gardner and Jozwiak repeatedly brought up the continuing drug problem in Anderson, nepotism and problems at the Anderson Police Department.
Broderick stayed on his message that his administration is working with local agencies on the drug addiction problem, hires the most qualified and competent employees, and the community policing programs within the Police Department.
When asked about riverfront development, Gardner said if Madison County is going to build a new jail it shouldn’t be along the White River that he said was prime land for development.
He said the neighborhoods to the south of the river extending west to Derby Downs have the most crime in Anderson.
Gardner mentioned a recent national report listing Anderson as the 35th most miserable city in the nation.
“That report was based on data to help a business selling advertising on their website,” Broderick said. “We should be talking about the positives of our city.
“A mayor can’t talk about that report and a mayoral candidate shouldn’t say it,” he said.
Gardner said he has data that shows it is a high crime area.
“You have to know and agree on the truth before you can make improvements,” Gardner said.
The three candidates were asked why they should be elected mayor.
Gardner said he served on the Madison County Council for six years and as county auditor for three.
Jozwiak said he has fought against institutional corruption in Anderson and will reduce water rates by 50%.
Broderick said his background and education made him the best candidate for mayor.
“This isn’t a job, it becomes your life,” he said. “We moved the city forward and there is work that needs to be done.”
Broderick said Gardner ran for auditor while serving on the county council and now is running for mayor with time remaining on his term as county auditor.
He said since Gardner became auditor the county’s general fund operating balance went from $9 million to $574,000 in the red.
Gardner said the council appropriates the money, the auditor is the bookkeeper.
Jozwiak said there is a mockery of the nepotism ordinance adopted in 2012. He referred to it as a “nepotism nightmare” that must end. He then listed family members hired by members of the Broderick administration.
Broderick said he is a professional, educated, competent and qualified to serve as mayor.
“Do you want a slum landlord or someone who is a roofer,” he said of his two opponents. “Someone who gets angry and makes allegations.”
In his closing statement, Gardner said the management of the Anderson Police Department is in total disarray.
He brought up the recent demotion of Tony Watters as police chief following an alleged incident involving the Indiana State Police after the arrest of Watters’ son, a police officer, on domestic violence charges.
“The problem is not that it happened, the problem is nothing was done about it for four months,” Gardner said. “The mayor said he was waiting on a written report when he received a verbal report just days afterward.”
Broderick didn’t have a chance to respond but said in his closing statement the city has made strides over the past four years and by working together to advance the city.
“I have been professional, first class and putting our best foot forward,” he said. “This is the right place, right time to stay the course with the right mayor.”
Jozwiak said, in his closing remarks, he wanted to remove the bad perception about Anderson and make the community great again.
