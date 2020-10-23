ANDERSON — Incumbent state lawmaker Terri Austin is running on her record for reelection against Republican challenger Kyle Pierce, a candidate making his first attempt at elective office.
Austin, a Democrat, is currently an assistant floor leader in the Indiana House.
Pierce works at Ball State University and said he knows Anderson through his employment.
“There are a lot of great opportunities for Anderson,” he said. “The problem is the local economy and schools. I asked other leaders if they were going to step up and they weren’t going to run. I was looking for other people to run.”
Austin said she is running for another term in District 36 because Indiana is also facing tremendous challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic and families are struggling.
“We must address continued high unemployment, massive health care costs because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a depleted state ‘rainy day’ fund,” she said. “Next session lawmakers must adopt a state budget for the next two years and money will be tight. This is a time for experienced, bipartisan leadership that can lead this state out of this crisis.”
Austin said increasing teacher pay is a priority and that the failure by Gov. Eric Holcomb to release a report until after the election is disappointing.
“The report is complete and I am puzzled as to why it is not being released to the public and policy makers,” she said. “We could look at how much is actually reverted back to the state’s general fund at the end of the fiscal year and target those dollars which amounted to $834 million this cycle.”
Austin said it would be difficult to use revenues from the lottery because they are being used to fund several different pensions and to lower the cost of services from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
Pierce said when it comes to teacher pay he doesn’t want to take the authority away from the local school boards.
“At the local level of government they have more information,” he said. “A complaint I’ve heard is that when we increase funding to schools it’s not being used to increase teacher pay.”
Pierce said he will be interested in what the study on teacher pay shows.
“Money is not going to teacher pay,” he said. “There might need to be a line item in the state budget for teacher pay.”
Pierce said he supports local public schools but also wants to protect school choice.
Concerning the pandemic and distribution of federal funding, Pierce said the funds should be allocated to those areas of Indiana that are not being well served.
“We need to work with our federal partners to coordinate how the CARES Act funds are used,” he said.
Austin said the Legislature needs to take a leadership role in setting public health performance targets, targeting resources and strategies toward those targets, and identifying what CARES Act funds can be used to meet those targets and mitigate the financial effects of the pandemic on Hoosiers.
“This is when the Legislature must act in a bipartisan manner together with the governor,” she said. “It cannot be done by one branch of government or one party.”
Austin said if she’s elected to another term a priority would be helping local businesses and families recover from the impact of the pandemic.
“Last election, I stated that my priority was to ensure preexisting conditions were protected by Indiana law,” she said. “I was successful in getting that done even though I was in the minority.”
Austin said she will work to make sure the available pandemic funds are directed to Madison County to implement local solutions for job and career training programs.
“I also will continue to expose the most egregious practices of pharmacy benefit managers that drive up the cost of prescription drugs for everyone and identify legislative solutions to those practices,” she said.
Pierce said his focus will be on making sure schools obtain the funding needed to improve, make the district a better place to work and protect individual rights.
He said people should vote for him because he’s focused on the local economy and better schools.
“We need to update how our government operates,” Pierce said. “Government agencies are working with outdated equipment that needs to be upgraded to better serve the people.”
Austin said she has lived in Madison County her entire life, taught school and worked as an administrator in the schools.
“As an elected state representative I’ve ensured that millions of state dollars have been invested in Madison County for economic development and infrastructure improvement,” she said.
