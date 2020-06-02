ANDERSON — Two political newcomers and a former judge with more than four decades of experience in public service will headline the local Democratic Party ticket in this fall’s general election for three at-large seats on the Madison County Council.
Tom Newman Jr., who spent 43 years as a judge in Madison Circuit Court, was the top vote getter among five candidates for at-large nominations to the county council. He received 24% of the vote, followed by Treva Bostic with 21% and Stephany Mae Finney with 20%, according to unofficial results Tuesday evening.
Bill Savage and Tim Funk each received 17% of the vote.
“I’m so grateful,” Newman said. “I really appreciate the fact that the voters have honored me by selecting me to be a candidate for the Madison County Council.”
Newman, who retired in 2018 as the longest serving judge in Indiana, said his name recognition from his years on the bench likely carried considerable weight with voters.
“People pay attention,” Newman said. “I think they know who’s doing justice for them and serving them well. I think a lot of people remembered my service as a judge.”
Finney, in her first bid for public office, said restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic made her initial campaign an unconventional one. She did no face-to-face campaigning, instead relying on an aggressive outreach on social media to get her message of fiscal responsibility and transparency out to voters.
“It’s very humbling to get the votes that I did,” Finney said. “As a first-time candidate I’m very humbled by the people that came out to vote and overwhelmed at the opportunity to serve the county and try to make some change in the county.”
Bostic, who serves as the director of Multicultural Education and Behavioral Services for Anderson Community Schools, said the challenges of running a campaign during a pandemic were grueling but well worth the effort.
“I have a very supportive team,” she said. “There were those who were helping doing absentee ballots, people contributing their time and running signs for me. ... I’m very grateful for the individuals who have helped me.”
All three candidates said they look forward to working together in the general election to present a unified message to voters, which they hope will translate into substantive changes on the county council.
“I look forward to working with both (Bostic and Newman) to advance the Democratic Party ticket,” Finney said. “I’m just trying to make change and have people’s voices heard. I hope we can work together for a common goal.”
