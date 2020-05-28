ANDERSON — With the county facing a difficult financial picture that seems likely to be exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, candidates competing in the Democratic primary for three nominations for at-large seats on the Madison County Council acknowledge that establishing prudent budgets is crucial.
“We definitely need to tighten the reins and see where we can cut funding, but not put necessities at risk,” said Stephany Mae Finney, an Anderson resident and community activist who is running for elected office for the first time.
In addition to saving the taxpayers money, psychologist Treva Bostic believes that seeking alternate avenues to help fund such priorities as the local court system and public safety will bring long-term benefits.
“In Madison County, we have to advocate at the state and federal level for funding for these areas, in addition to treatment programs,” said Bostic, who serves as the director of Multicultural Education and Behavioral Services for Anderson Community Schools. “When we advocate for that, it brings down the crime level, and when we have access to state and federal funding for these types of programs, it will, in turn, decrease crime.”
Another topic of concern for the candidates is the task of improving what has become a strained relationship between the council and the Madison County Board of Commissioners, which has been recently conspicuous in a disagreement over the tax rate for cumulative bridge fund.
All the candidates touted their abilities to work collaboratively both with their counterparts on the council and the commissioners regardless of party, stressing that being able to do so will serve the best interests of the county’s taxpayers.
“Under the current situation, (the relationship) is probably the worst it’s ever been,” said Bill Savage, an Elwood resident bidding for a seat a decade after finishing a four-year term on the council, including three years as president. “I’ve always been able to work with almost everybody. I’ve never had any problem with it.”
“Regardless of politics, when you get elected to office, politics is gone,” said Tom Newman Jr., who retired in 2018 as the longest serving judge in Indiana. “Politics may put you there, but once you’re there, it’s public service. If you do good public service, that’s good politics.”
Newman said that running for an at-large seat on the county council is a sensible decision for him because “public service is in my bones. It’s almost genetic. I’ve always been around people who love public service. I realized you have to be fair. That’s what it’s all about.”
Funding for the courts and public safety entities throughout the county is also a key issue, with candidates stressing the need for transparency in the process of making decisions on purchasing equipment, staffing issues and other necessities.
“Allowing the community to see where every dime goes is one of my biggest goals in this,” Finney said.
“Public safety is No. 1,” added Tim Funk, a retired Chesterfield firefighter. “They have to have their equipment to operate and function. I don’t see any way that you can cut that. You can’t cut personnel, you can’t cut wages there. You have to watch your spending.”
