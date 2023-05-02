LAPEL — Four Lapel candidates won in the primary election Tuesday and will be on the ballot in November.
One of them, Teresa Reddick-Retherford, a candidate for clerk-treasurer, said it “felt unreal” when she first saw the voting results.
“I’m just excited to be able to help our town move in the direction that it needs to go,” explained Retherford, who defeated opponent Laura Pilkington 172 votes to 94.
Retherford ran on the platform of responsibly stewarding growth. She said she hopes to help Lapel maintain its small-town feel and values while helping propel the community into the future.
Three town council-at-large candidates will be on the ballot in November: Brian Robertson, Gary Shuck and incumbent Chad Blake.
Blake brought in the least number of votes, barely surpassing 23% of the vote. He explained that the other two are better known.
Nevertheless, Blake is excited to be on the ballot in November. If elected, he wants to improve communication between residents and the council.
“We do a great job in the meetings of discussing the things that are before us, but I don’t think that message gets out well beyond that,” Blake said. “Meeting minutes don’t communicate the same way as actual meetings do.”
Despite such issues, Blake is proud of his track record, saying he’s helped get Lapel’s finances back into the black.
Brian Robertson was the second-highest vote-getter with nearly 27% of the vote. Robertson said being on the ballot again felt great. He expressed surprise at being a top candidate despite not advertising.
Robertson attributed his victory to his honest and fair character.
“I don’t play favorites. I listen to all sides and make a sound decision,” he said.
Robertson said Tuesday’s victory was a weight lifted off his shoulders, saying the anticipation was “agonizing.”
Gary Shuck, a former town councilman of 16 years was the top candidate. Shuck brought in nearly 29% of the vote. He could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.
In a previous interview, Shuck said he wanted to reduce spending and manage the town’s impending growth.
Shuck said he decided to run because residents complained that they didn’t know their town council members. He said they needed a familiar face.