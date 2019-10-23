FRANKTON — Jerry W. Ehman has served as Frankton town clerk for three years and plans to continue his service after the Nov. 5 election.
Ehman, a Democrat who has lived in Frankton his entire life, is a 1970 graduate of Frankton High School and an Army veteran. His opponent, Republican Jenni Effinger, started a farmers market in Frankton in June.
Balancing the books, accounting for bills and keeping receipts helps ensure that big projects like street paving, sewer upgrades and “much-needed” improvements stay on track, Ehman said.
“We have a lot of stuff started, and we need to finish up,” he said of his reasons for running for a second term in office.
Ehman points to the establishment of online bill payments as one of his accomplishments.
“We have had people request it for a long time,” he said with a laugh.
Effinger is not from Frankton but is already playing an active role in the community.
“I started getting involved in community events almost immediately after I moved here, and it seemed like no matter what I was involved in people kept asking me to do more,” she said.
Starting the farmers market in June helped her recognize opportunities for local organizations to work together.
Combined with her knowledge of community approaches that have worked elsewhere, Effinger said, she hopes to bring fresh ideas and more opportunities to Frankton.
“It just seemed like a good fit,” she said of her decision to run for clerk.
