ANDERSON – Four years ago it was a tedious road for Jennifer Culp to land a seat on the Anderson City Council and she is facing another challenge this year.
Culp was relatively unknown when she filed for the Republican Party nomination for the District 1 seat against incumbent Russ Willis, who was and continues to be the GOP county chairman.
Culp upset Willis in the May 2015 primary and won election that November by defeating Democrat David Albea by 298 votes.
She turned back a challenge by Stephon Blackwell in this year’s primary winning with 74% of the vote.
Democrat Tim Funk, who ran unopposed in May, is seeking to become the first member of his party to win the heavily Republican District 1 seat in more than half a century.
Culp said she is running for a second term because she loves the job and to be able to direct people where they need to go for help.
“I enjoy the people of the district,” she said.
Culp said during her first term she was able to accomplish work on the city’s trail system and to encourage more programming through the parks department.
“As only one of two Republicans on the council I have been able to work well with other council members to get things done and pass some good ordinances,” she said. “We need to bring forth quality-of-life issues to include programs for senior citizens.
“Quality of life has to continue to be at the forefront of the city,” Culp said. “We need more programs through the parks department.”
In the 1st District, Culp would like to see more streets paved to include the installation of sidewalks and designated bike lanes when possible.
Funk is running for elective office for the first time but has helped on numerous campaigns.
He started the Madison County Community Awareness page and said he helps resolve problems throughout the city.
“People encouraged me to run,” Funk said. “I want to be a part of the city.”
Funk said there are a lot of streets that need to be repaved and nothing has been done in the 1st District over the past four years.
“I look at the council seat as a full-time position,” he said. “I want to be involved in getting Anderson back on track.”
Funk said members of the council are the eyes and ears of the mayor and Board of Public Works.
“It’s time for a change on the city council,” he said. “We need new blood.”
