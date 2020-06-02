ANDERSON — Two incumbent members of the Madison County Council emerged as victors in the Republican Party primary along with a first-time candidate.
Anthony Emery, who currently represents the 4th District, along with Ben Gale and Mikeal Vaughn, captured the party’s three at-large nominations.
During the campaign Emery and Gale campaigned as a trio along with incumbent council member Pete Heuer.
Heuer, seeking his first elective office after being appointed to complete the term of Mike Gaskill in 2019, failed to secure a nomination by finishing fifth in the race.
Mikeal Vaughn, seeking his first elective position, claimed the third nomination.
Throughout the evening, as precinct results were reported, it was a close battle between Vaughn and Heuer for the third spot on the November ticket.
But with all 111 precincts counted, Vaughn pulled away with Ryan Green passing Heuer for fourth. Gale led the way in a tight race with 17% of the vote, followed by Emery with 15.7% and Vaughn with 15.1. Falling short of the nomination were Green (14.4%), Heuer (13.9%), Donnie Holland (12.1%) and Eric Lamey (10.8%).
“I don’t know if surprised is the right word,” Gale said of his strong showing. “I’m grateful. I went into this feeling optimistic.”
Gale said a lot of different opinions surfaced in the primary and he hopes the party can pull together for the November election.
Emery said his first countywide campaign was totally different than he expected.
“We couldn’t go door to door or events to raise awareness like in the past,” he said of the coronavirus pandemic influenced primary.
“I’m pleased with my run,” Emery said. “I was curious to see how I would run countywide. It was obvious that I was going to be drawn out of the 4th District following redistricting.”
Emery said the party will run as a team in the fall.
Vaughn said he was humbled by his third-place finish and thanked the voters and his campaign team.
“I worked hard,” he said. “I started my campaign after the last city election and the COVID-19 changed things.”
Vaughn said he looks forward to working with the rest of the Republican Party ticket in the fall.
“I stayed positive throughout the campaign,” he said.
