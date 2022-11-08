ANDERSON — State Sen. Mike Gaskill is staying humble despite defeating opponent Tamie Dixon-Tatum by a landslide in Tuesday’s midterm election.
“I always try and take a very humble approach,” the Dist. 26 incumbent said Tuesday. “You know, you run every campaign like you’re way behind.”
In Madison County balloting, Gaskill won 63% of the vote (22,572) to 37% for Dixon-Tatum (13,048).
Gaskill said he is thrilled to serve all of the district, which includes Madison County, in what will be his second term.
The economy has resonated with voters most, he said.
“I think that’s number one in people’s minds and not just here locally, but people across the state,” Gaskill said.
During his first term, Gaskill said he sponsored a tax cut. Such a cut, if indexed, would put Indiana alongside South Dakota among states with the lowest personal income tax rates.
As with the past four years, he plans to spend the next four years helping to pass balanced budgets.
The other big issue, he said, is improving education.
Gaskill said he would fight to make sure parents have more input regarding their child’s education, including what goes on in the classroom.
Gaskill said he’s heard from parents in the district who say their children were being instructed in subjects unrelated to academics.
The morals and values associated with such teaching, he said, should be taught by parents at home.
He said the past few elections have been in the Republicans’ favor. This meant folks were putting a lot of faith in the party.
Dixon Tatum said she was proud of the race she ran alongside her son, Asauhn, who vied for Anderson Township Trustee but lost to incumbent Mike Shively.
Dixon Tatum expressed surprise about the outcome of her race but vowed to run for office again.