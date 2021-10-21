ANDERSON — Incumbent state Sen. Mike Gaskill has announced he will run for re-election in 2022.
The current Senate district represented by Gaskill, a Republican, has been changed to place him into a district with incumbent Democrat Tim Lanane.
The combined District 25 now covers all of Madison County and a portion of Hamilton County.
“In my current district, I represent a little over half of Madison County,” he said. “I am excited about the possibility of representing all of Madison County, if voters elect me to serve them in November.”
Gaskill has served three years on the Madison County Council. He was appointed in 2012 to complete the term of Larry Crenshaw and in 2016 won an at-large seat, resigning when elected to the Indiana Senate.
“I was drawn into (Tim) Lanane’s district,” Gaskill said Thursday. “Madison County contains about 96% of the district’s population.
“I have run countywide before,” he said. “It’s not much different than running for the council.”
Completing his first term in the Senate, Gaskill said it was all about building relationships with people and showing his competence and trustworthiness.
“The leadership has given me more responsibilities,” Gaskill said. “I was named ranking member of the Senate Committee on Insurance and Financial Institutions. I also helped pass the legislation to extend the 2021 session because of the delay in receiving the census data.”
If re-elected, Gaskill said he will sponsor legislation to bring more transparency to how local communities use food and beverage and innkeeper tax revenues.
“I want that reported to the DLGF (Indiana Department of Local Government Finance) to close that loophole,” he said.
Gaskill said he also wants to look at the business personal property tax to create more investment in Indiana.
“During my first campaign, I promised to strengthen our business climate, to develop a strong Hoosier workforce, to oppose any tax increase, and to help keep our communities safe,” Gaskill said in a press release. “I have kept those promises. As a small business owner, I understand the importance of low taxes, so I helped pass legislation to cut the business personal property tax.
“I also voted for balanced budgets that included record funding for education without increasing taxes,” he added. “I have worked with my colleagues to implement policies that will improve workforce development throughout the state.”
Gaskill is a Pendleton native and graduated from Pendleton Heights High School and Anderson University. He is married to Kelly, who is a Madison County Commissioner. The couple have three children.
