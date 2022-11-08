PENDLETON — First-time candidate Kevin Ginder unseated Kaye Wolverton as voters chose to change the makeup of South Madison Community Schools’ Board of Trustees on Tuesday.
In the District 1 race, Ginder, 57, denied Wolverton a third term on the board. He said one of the main focuses of his campaign was speaking with and listening to voters about current and expected development in the southern part of the county, and the effect it’s likely to have on class sizes and staffing throughout the district.
“We need to address that before it becomes a serious problem,” Ginder said. “The diversity in Pendleton is a lot more than it ever has been. We need to embrace that and make sure everybody’s welcome, and all students are comfortable and welcome where they’re at.”
Incumbent Mark Thompson easily defeated Jon Beaty in the District 3 race, drawing 60% of the vote.
Another incumbent, Bill Hutton, won a fourth term on the board, defeating challenger Brandon Godbey in District 2 by slightly more than 300 votes.
He said that some issues cropped up during the campaign that he felt polarized some voters but added that the weeks ahead offer opportunities to build bridges and repair bruised relationships.
“It can get awkward at times,” Hutton said. “It got emotional at times, and unfortunately social media can be a cancer at times. I don’t fault anybody for those things, but now is the time for us to start patching things up and moving forward.”
Both Ginder and Hutton said they’re confident the new board will hit the ground running when it comes to building the collaborative relationships that the public expects from its educators and administrators.
“It’s been a good team, and I think a lot of people don’t realize it is a team effort,” Hutton said. “It takes four people out of the seven to accomplish things. We have our differences, but we talk them out, always keeping in mind that we’re trying to do what’s best for kids.”
Ginder added: “We’ve got a good group together here. We’re all educated and look forward to dealing with the issues that come to us.”