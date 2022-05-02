ANDERSON — Both Republican candidates in the primary election for Lafayette Township trustee pointed to their longtime ties to the area and experience in emergency services as key elements in their qualifications for the office.
Frankton resident Chris Burris said he decided to campaign after some friends suggested he consider running. After looking into the responsibilities of the office, he filed his candidacy.
“I’ve been in emergency services, police, fire (department), EMS, and I’ve worked with Habitat for Humanity,” Burris said. “The (office) is about helping people in financial crisis. I think I’d be a really good fit for that.”
Like his opponent, Korey Hughes has lived in Lafayette Township for most of his life. He said six months of training with the previous trustee showed him that the job is something at which he would excel.
“I am invested in this community and I’m drawn to help when there’s a need,” Hughes said. “I am confident I will do the job well.”
As a fire captain for the Lafayette Township Volunteer Fire Department, Hughes said services offered by the department are in need of upgrading.
“I will focus on budget improvements without depleting funds,” he said. “I will look for ways to help with poor relief while also focusing on improving our fire and emergency medical services.”
Burris said if he’s elected, a primary goal would be to develop and streamline a list of support services available countywide that residents could consult easily.
“I want to put together a resource manual or a book of all the resources within the county,” he said. “That way, if somebody does come to us, if we can’t help them, they have somewhere to turn. I want to give them answers so we can help them.”
Hughes, a reserve police officer in the township who also owns a lawn care business, pointed to his experience as a small business owner as another asset in his candidacy.
“I have experience in managing budgets, expenses, spending, and personnel,” Hughes said. “I’m very involved with and have a better understanding of the needs of the fire department than my opponent.”