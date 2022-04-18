ANDERSON — The three candidates seeking the Republican nomination for Madison County Sheriff are reporting spending $37,106.
Campaign finance reports for the May 3 primary election were due at the Madison County Clerk’s office by noon Monday.
The Republican Party has not elected a sheriff in Madison County since Bob Baldwin served one term after winning in 1978.
To date, Kim Stigall has reported spending $15,380 on her campaign, which is the most of the three candidates.
Her campaign reported raising $14,458 and is showing cash on hand of $922 and a debt of $12,534.
John Beeman is reporting expenditures of $12,869.
His campaign has received contributions of $15,347 and has a cash balance of $2,478.
Beeman’s campaign is showing a debt of $13,045.
Anthony Emery has spent $8,857 but has the largest cash balance of the three candidates going into the final weeks of the campaign.
His campaign started with a cash balance of $2,175 and has raised $18,825. There is $12,143 remaining.
Emery is the only Republican sheriff's candidate fully relying on contributions. His campaign has received a $5,000 donation from the Friends of Madison County; $1,500 from Madison County Republican Party Chairman Russ Willis; and $500 from Kyle Hupfer, chairman of the Indiana State Republican Party.
Democrat Joey Cole, running unopposed for the sheriff’s nomination, has raised $18,766 and has spent $4,301 leaving a cash balance of $14,465.
Cole has received a $5,000 contribution from Northwest Towing, $2,000 from the Mellinger for Sheriff campaign, $1,000 from Jay Ricker and $500 from Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr.’s campaign.
In the GOP primary contest for Madison County Commissioner, incumbent Kelly Gaskill reported spending nothing on the campaign and having a cash balance of $81.
Her campaign has a debt of $25,797 from previous campaigns and is using yard signs from a prior campaign for commissioner.
Madison County Clerk Olivia Pratt, who is challenging Gaskill for the nomination, reported contributions of $12,826 and a $188 balance from her previous campaign.
Pratt’s committee reported spending $4,432 and has cash on hand of $8,582.
She has received $2,000 contributions from Indianapolis engineering firm Beam, Longest & Neff, Tom Woodruff and Brad Battin. The campaign has received $1,000 from John Gauge and the Committee to Elect Darlene Likens.
The two candidates seeking the GOP nomination for county recorder have reported expenditures of $7,445.
Angie Abel, currently the first deputy in the recorder’s office, has reported spending $5,889 and contributions of $6,616. Her campaign is showing a debt of $2,500 and a cash balance of $727.
Her opponent, Sudan Odom, reported contributions of $1,575 and expenditures of $1,556 leaving a cash balance of $19.