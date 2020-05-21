ANDERSON — The two Republicans hoping to be the party’s nominee for Madison County coroner have spent a combined total of approximately $22,000.
Troy Abbott, a medical doctor and president of the Madison County Board of Health, and Noah Bozell, a co-owner of a funeral home in Lapel, are seeking the nomination in the June 2 primary.
The winner will run against Danielle Dunnichay-Noone who was elected by the Democratic Party precinct committeemen to complete the term vacated by her mother, Marian Dunnichay.
It has been several decades since a Republican held the office of coroner.
Marian Dunnichay was elected to the position in 2016 and 2012 and her husband, Ned Dunnichay, was elected coroner in 2004 and 2008.
In the campaign finance report filed with the Madison County Clerk’s Office, Abbott reported contributions of $16,355 for the reporting period and started with a balance of $100.
Abbott has spent $15,716 on the campaign leaving cash on hand of $739.
The campaign received $2,500 from Dr. Stephen Wright, the county’s health officer, and $2,000 from the Wright Family Practice in Lapel.
Abbott also received a $2,500 donation from Katherine Callahan, a nurse and has spent $2,900 of his own money on the campaign.
Bozell reported contributions of $7,284 and has spent $6,149 on the campaign leaving a cash balance of $1,135.
His campaign received $3,150 at a campaign kickoff event.
Both candidates have spent most of their campaign funds on yard signs that are located throughout Madison County.
Noone’s campaign reported contributions of $1,629 and has spent $1,264 leaving a balance of $356.
