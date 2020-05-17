ANDERSON — Four of the seven Republican Party candidates seeking the three at-large nominations for the Madison County Council have spent a combined $21,000.
Campaign finance reports were due Friday at the Madison County Clerk’s Office. This is the final financial information prior to the June 2 primary.
All seven Republican candidates are running for the first time in a countywide election and only one has been elected by voters to a seat on the council.
Incumbent Anthony Emery, currently a district member on the council, is running at large. His campaign reports raising $2,421 and spending $1,752, which leaves a cash balance of $669.
Ben Gale, elected earlier this year by the GOP precinct committemen to complete the term of the late Brent Holland, has raised $9,350 and has spent $8,983, leaving cash on hand of $367.
Gale’s campaign is showing debt of $8,500, which the candidate loaned to the campaign. He received a $400 donation from GOP Chairman Russ Willis.
Mikeal Vaughn has raised $7,335 and spent $6,611, leaving a balance of $724. The campaign is reporting that Vaughn provided all the funding.
Pete Heuer, elected by the precinct committeemen in 2019 to complete the term of Mike Gaskill, has raised $3,743 and spent $4,177. The campaign is showing a cash balance of $434.
Heuer’s campaign has a $2,500 debt and received a $500 donation from the Indianapolis engineering firm of Beam, Longest & Neff.
Ryan Green, Donnie Holland and Eric Lamey all reported no donations or expenditures on the campaign.
Democrat Thomas Newman Jr. leads Democrats in spending for the at-large party nominations to the county council.
The campaign has spent $3,400 with Newman providing $2,300 of the funds. His son, Alexander, and brother, Joe, have provided $1,100.
Tim Funk has reported raising $3,256 and spending $3,101, leaving a balance of $155.
The campaign is carrying a debt of $1,100 and has received a $1,125 donation from Mounds Mall owner Mark Squillante to purchase yard signs.
Treva Bostic reported no contributions but spending of $920 and Bill Savage reported donations and expenditures of $247.
Stephany Mae Finney didn’t file a report.
Surveyor’s race
Republican challenger Lee Walls, seeking the county surveyor nomination, has outspent incumbent Tom Shepherd by a 4-1 margin.
Walls reported contributions of $7,276 which includes $2,750 from the Madison County Reagan Club and expenditures of $5,065.
The campaign ended the reporting period with $2,211 in cash on hand and has $984 in debt.
Shepherd reported raising and spending $1,242.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.