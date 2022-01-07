ANDERSON — Through the first few days of filing for the May 3 primary election, there are three contested races in the Republican Party.
The Republican Party is hoping to win the Madison County Sheriff’s office for the first time since 1978, when Bob Baldwin defeated Democrat Thomas Ashley.
There are three declared candidates for the sheriff’s nomination, including the first woman to run for the office in recent memory.
Kimberly Stigall, a member of the Sheriff’s Department, is the most recent candidate to file for the nomination.
She joins Anthony Emery, who is currently employed by the Indiana State Police and is an at-large member of the Madison County Council.
Former U.S. Marshal John Beeman is also seeking the nomination in the primary election.
Stigall and Beeman are first-time candidates while Emery was previously elected to the Madison County Council from the 4th District.
Stigall, 44, has been a member of the Sheriff’s Department for 20 years and has been a road deputy for the past 18 years.
“I want to better serve the community,” she said Friday. “People knew I was interested and told me now is the time.”
Stigall said deciding to run for the nomination was not difficult, but she recognizes it will be a challenge.
“It’s a big step,” she said.
Stigall said she grew up in the Pendleton area and now resides in Alexandria.
Joey Cole, a major with the Sheriff’s Department, is seeking the Democratic Party nomination.
Rob Steele was elected by the GOP caucus last year to complete Emery’s term in the 4th District.
Steele is being opposed for the nomination by Kimberly Driver and Kaele Albert. Both Driver and Albert are first time candidates.
In the 1st District race for the county council, incumbent Jerry Alexander is being challenged for election to a second term.
Alexander defeated incumbent Democrat Clayton Whitson in 2018.
Bethany Keller and Ryan Green have filed for the 1st District nomination in the Republican Party primary.
Republican Victoria Spartz has filed for re-election in the 5th Congressional District. Spartz defeated Democrat Christina Hale in 2020 to replace Republican Susan Brooks.
Two incumbent members of the Indiana House have filed for re-election — Bob Cherry in District 53 and Chris Jeter in District 88.
Jeter’s district was changed following the redistricting to include Green Township in Madison County.
