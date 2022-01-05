ANDERSON — There was a surprise on the first day of filing for the May primary election.
Madison County Clerk Olivia Pratt, a Republican, informed her staff Tuesday that she would not a second term.
With Pratt’s decision, Madison County Recorder Linda Smith, a Republican, was the first person to file Wednesday for the GOP nomination for clerk.
Smith was expected to run for the nomination for Madison County treasurer against incumbent Danny Girt.
Pratt ran for the first time in 2018 and defeated Democrat Lindsey Pancol Madinger with 54% of the vote.
Pratt said her decision not to run again was not easy, and she expressed appreciation for the support she has received.
“I accomplished what I wanted to do,” she said. “We’re a vote center county now.”
Smith is completing her second term as recorder and is unable to run for a third term.
Both Pratt and Smith were unopposed in the 2018 primary election.
Democrat Joe Spencer filed for the party’s nomination for county clerk. It’s his second attempt at being elected to the office.
As expected, Anthony Emery filed for the Republican Party nomination for sheriff, as did John Beeman, setting up a contested primary.
Joey Cole filed for the Democrat Party nomination for the office.
Republican Kelly Gaskill is seeking a second term as the District 1 member of the Madison County Board of Commissioners.
She was elected in 2018, defeating Democrat Paul Wilson and independent candidate Steffanie Owens.
Gaskill had previously served two terms as Madison County treasurer.
Incumbent Treasurer Danny Girt, a Republican, filed for re-election along with Larry D. Davis for assessor.
Three candidates filed for the Republican Party nomination to the District 4 seat on the Madison County Council.
Rob Steele was appointed in 2021 to finish the term of Emery, who was elected to an at-large seat.
Kimberly D. Driver and Kaele Albert have both filed for the nomination.
Bethany Keller has filed for the GOP nomination for the District 1 seat on the County Council and is expected to challenge incumbent Jerry Alexander.
Angela Abel, the current first deputy in the recorder’s office, has filed for the Republican Party nomination.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.