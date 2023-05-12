ANDERSON — And then it was three.
The race for the Republican Party nomination for mayor of Anderson between Jon Bell and Rob Jozwiak has tightened slightly.
In the May 2 primary, Bell won by four votes over Jozwiak, with Carol Miller 13 votes back.
The Madison County Election Board Friday approved nine questioned ballots after verifying signatures.
The official certified results show Bell winning by three votes over Jozwiak. Bell picked up one vote, while Jozwiak added two votes; Miller’s total remained the same.
“We’re paying attention to what is going on,” Jozwiak said. “We thought we won the race, and we didn’t think there would be a need for a recount.”
He said a decision on requesting a recount will be made before Tuesday’s deadline.
Bell said he would be more concerned if there was a different kind of election system.
“There have been challenges before with the new vote system, with the results coming out the same,” he said. “I would rather be up three than down three.
Incumbent Democratic Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. gained five votes in the certified results to defeat Rodney Chamberlain by 36 votes. Chamberlain gained one vote and there was no change in the vote total for Tony Watters.
The deadline to request a recount with the Madison County Clerk's office is noon Tuesday.
Lindsay Brown, a campaign consultant for Chamberlain, said they will be requesting a recount.
“We all agree, win or lose, it was making sure all the votes are counted,” Brown said. “It has nothing to do with Mayor Broderick. There have been complaints about the election process.
“Our intention is to have our attorney file for a recount,” he added.
Broderick said in prior recounts, vote totals didn’t shift.
“I can’t imagine it will shift it all,” he said. “People have the right to follow the process. I expect to be the nominee."
Russ Willis, chairman of the Madison County Election Board, said when a recount request is filed with the Madison County Clerk’s office, it is assigned to a judge.
Willis said the court would appoint three members to a recount commission.
He said in the past, the chairman of each local political party has appointed a commissioner, and the judge has named the third.