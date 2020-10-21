ANDERSON — The Indiana Republican Party has pumped more than $500,000 in the effort to win two seats from Madison County in the Indiana House.
Incumbent Democrat Melanie Wright is seeking reelection from District 35 for a fourth term but has never won with more than 53% of the vote.
She is being challenged by Republican Elizabeth Rowray. The Indiana House Republican Campaign Committee has contributed $343,818 to Rowray's campaign with the Indiana State Republican Party providing an additional $29,934.
In reports filed Friday with the Indiana Secretary of State’s office, Rowray’s campaign has reported receiving $407,263 in donations and has spent $209,377.
The campaign reported $3,370 in contributions from individuals.
Wright’s campaign reported a cash balance of $34,345 and has received an additional $118,744 through Monday. The campaign has spent $96,021.
Her campaign has received $75,000 from the Indiana Political Action Committee for Education and $9,528 from individuals.
In 2012, Wright lost a close race to incumbent Republican Jack Lutz, receiving 49% of the vote. Two years later she defeated Lutz with 51% of the vote.
She defeated Bill Walters in 2016 with 53% of the vote and Ben Fisher in 2018 with 51% of the vote.
In the race for Indiana House District 36, incumbent Democrat Terri Austin is being outspent by Republican Kyle Pierce by a 2-to-1 margin.
Austin was first elected in 2002. In the past three election cycles she has received more than 55% of the vote against Republican candidates who didn’t have financial support from the party.
Pierce, a first-time candidate, has reported receiving a total of $184,593 with $137,852 from the Indiana House Republicans and $26,813 from the state party.
His campaign received a $75,000 contribution on Monday.
Pierce’s campaign was showing a debt of $10,326.
The campaign reported spending $107,776.
Austin’s campaign started the pre-election reporting period with a cash balance of $35,659 and has received an additional $67,153. The campaign has spent $41,056 leaving $61,776.
The campaign reported $13,100 in contributions from individuals and $45,123 from political action committees with the largest contribution being $10,000 from the Lawyer’s political action committee.
