CHESTERFIELD – A potential Republican gubernatorial candidate and the current candidate for Indiana’s Secretary of State both targeted their remarks on the national Democratic Party.
Local Republicans gathered Wednesday at the Mill Creek Civic Center for the annual Lincoln Club Dinner where Madison County Councilman Rob Steele received the annual Lincoln award.
Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch asked the rhetorical question as to why people become Republicans.
She said President Abraham Lincoln's tenure during the Civil War has become that strength and character drawing people to join the party.
“We fight for efficient government and to assist people to get back on their feet,” Crouch said. “We believe in public service, faith and personal responsibility to help others.”
She said the U.S. Constitution is not meant to be a guide but guarantees rights.
Crouch said with Democrats in control of Congress and President Joe Biden we are seeing what socialism will do to our country.
“They want to nationalize elections and restrict our rights to bear arms,” she said. “Big government and corporation media are eroding our rights.”
Diego Morales running for Secretary of State is running against Democrat Destiny Wells and Libertarian Jeffrey Maurer in the November election.
“I’m running against a radical Democrat,” he said, “that wants to eliminate voter identification. My job is to strengthen voter ID (identification) laws. I’m being attacked by the liberal media and Democrats. There will be no red wave if we don’t get out and vote.”
Morales' military record has come into question and questions about his removal from jobs in the Secretary of State’s office twice have been raised.