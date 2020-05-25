ANDERSON — The Republican candidates for Madison County surveyor agree that the area’s public drainage systems are a key part of the infrastructure that needs to be maintained and upgraded.
But their approaches to making sure that happens differ in large part due to their vocational backgrounds.
“Drainage is a big asset for the county,” said Tom Shepherd, the incumbent who is bidding for a second four-year term. “If it’s drained properly, it adds a tremendous amount to property values. Most new housing additions are built with our drains in mind.”
Shepherd says the 40 years he spent in the construction business taught him a lot about the nuances of drainage plans and projects, as well as managing the relationships needed to ensure their success. His time in the surveyor’s office, he said, has been marked by progress in improving several drains in the county that he believes were overlooked for years.
‘We have done almost a million dollars in drain repairs in the last year,” Shepherd said. “We’ve put nine drains on county maintenance this year that have been overlooked for years. We have 11 contractors in the field working on projects.”
Shepherd’s opponent in the Republican primary, Lee Walls, believes his approach as a cattle farmer would serve the county well from an agricultural perspective.
“I was born into agriculture, and we all know that water runs downhill,” Walls said. “With the drains here in the county, I totally understand how they’ve been put in, what the purpose of the drains were, how the drains work here as far as the property owners go.”
Shepherd, who ousted longtime surveyor Patrick Manship by less than 500 votes in 2016, said he made the decision to run for reelection with some reluctance.
“My wife and I talked about it, and I was wanting to move down to North Carolina to be near my daughter,” Shepherd said. “But I have so much going on, I hate to leave it. I need to do this for the county.”
Walls, a native of Elwood who owns a 10-acre farm near Frankton, said the county’s drainage system is aging in many places, and officials need to address those issues, even if the price tag is high.
“We’ve got a lot of old drains that have not been maintained,” he said. “You’ll find that a lot of times, they don’t even want to look into the drain because it’s going to cost too much money to fix it. People deserve better than that.”
