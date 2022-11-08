ANDERSON — The Republican Party was able to maintain its hold on three county offices after Tuesday’s election.
Anderson Township Trustee Mike Shively, the first member of the GOP to hold the position, defeated Asauhan Dixon-Tatum.
Current Madison County Recorder Linda Smith was elected to serve the next four years as county clerk with a victory over Joe Spencer.
Incumbent Treasurer Dan Girt won re-election by turning aside a challenge from Democrat Devin Scroggins.
Republican Angie Abel was elected Madison County recorder with a victory over Democrat Barbara Joy.
Smith, Girt and Abel all opened sizable leads as the first votes were tabulated.
The three Republican candidates were all receiving about 60% of the vote to their Democratic opponents, who were in the 40% range.
In the first returns for Anderson Township trustee, Shively was holding a 375-vote margin.
Shively eventually won with 58% of the vote and, for the first time in recent history, all three Republicans were elected to the Anderson Township Board.
John Aukerman, Phil Herbig and Kevin Sulc defeated incumbents Leo Williams and Jannette Mansfield Davis and first-time candidate Meredith “Coco” Armstrong.