ANDERSON — Just like four years ago, Republican President Donald Trump led a sweep of most of the contested races in Madison County on Election Day.
Candidates of the Republican Party won all 10 elected county government offices on Tuesday’s ballot by clear margins.
There were a total of 52,274 ballots cast, with many voters waiting in line for four to six hours to vote. The turnout in Madison County was 57%.
Trump received 60% of the vote in the county against Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential race.
Incumbent Republican Eric Holcomb was re-elected governor across the state and carried Madison County with 57% of the vote against Democrat Woody Myers, with Libertarian Donald Rainwater receiving 16% of the county vote.
Republican John Richwine won a fifth term on the Madison County Board of County Commissioners, and Republican Darlene Likens was elected.
The Republican Party majority on the Madison County Council increased to 6 to 1, with Anthony Emery, Ben Gale and Mikeal Vaughn all winning.
GOP candidates swept the four judgeships in the county, with Republican Steve Koester defeating incumbent Democrat George Pancol in Circuit Court Division 2. Republican Scott Norrick turned back a challenge from Kyle Noone for the vacant judgeship in Circuit Court Division 5, where Democrat Tom Clem is retiring.
The only Democrat to win in Madison County was State Rep. Terri Austin in House District 36, defeating Kyle Pierce with 53% of the vote.
Incumbent Democrat Melanie Wright lost her bid for re-election in House District 35 to Elizabeth Rowray.
In the hotly contested 5th Congressional District race, Republican Victoria Spartz won in Madison County over Democrat Christina Hale with 55% of the vote. Spartz leads the overall race by approximately 25,000 votes, but there are a reported 130,000 ballots to be counted in Marion and Hamilton counties.
Troy Abbott was elected Coroner, defeating incumbent Democrat Danielle Dunnichay-Noone, with Republicans Rick Gardner and Tom Shepherd winning re-election as Auditor and Surveyor.
