ANDERSON — The Republican Party picked up the lone Democrat seat on the Madison County Council to take total control of the seven-member fiscal body.
A tight race for the District 3 seat between incumbent Democrat Fred Reese and Republican Jodi Norrick wasn’t decided until the last votes were tabulated.
Norrick, a 19-year member of the Edgewood Town Council, defeated Reese, who was seeking a third term. She won with 51% of the vote, a margin of 152 votes.
“I figured it would be a close race because there are strong Democrat precincts,” Norrick said. “I ran a grassroots campaign and knocked on a lot of doors to talk to people.”
Norrick said she hopes to work with county department heads to make changes in the court budget.
Reese could not be reached for comment.
Republican Bethany Keller, who defeated incumbent Jerry Alexander in the May primary for the District 1 seat on council, had a comfortable margin Tuesday over Democrat Dawn Johnsen. Keller collected 69% of the votes.
“I’m excited,” she said. “I worked really hard since the primary election.”
Keller said she wants accountability in the county budget process.
“I want more transparency,” she said. “The council needs to have a better relationship with the public.”
Incumbent Diana Likens won in her first election by defeating Democrat Tim Perry in District 2 with 62% of the vote.
She was appointed in June 2021 to complete the term of Stephen Sumner.
“I think the Republicans had a big presence in the county,” Likens said. “I’m confident that I have made good decisions while on the council.”
Republican incumbent Rob Steele is headed to an elected first term in District 4, defeating Democrat Jerry Burmeister.
Steele was appointed to complete the term of Anthony Emery on the council in 2021.
He won Tuesday with 62% of the vote. Burmeister was running for elective office for the first time.