ANDERSON — The Republican Party increased their majority on the Madison County Council by sweeping the three at-large seats.
Republican Mikeal Vaughn will join present members of the council Anthony Emery and Ben Gale in January.
All three Republicans received more than 25,000 votes or more than 19% of the total vote.
Tom Newman Jr. was the closest of the three Democrats to winning a seat, with more than 20,000 votes or 16% of the vote. Treva Bostic and Stephany Mae Finney received more than 16,000 votes or 12% of the total cast.
Emery currently serves on the council in District 4 but, with his election to an at-large seat, the Republican precinct committeeman will have to select someone to complete Emery's term.
“It went really well for Republicans across the board,” Emery said. “Republicans like to vote in person on Election Day."
Emery said the relationship with the Board of County Commissioners will greatly improve after the first of the year.
“I’m very optimistic that we can work together,” he said.
Gale said he was pleased with the victory and humbled by the results.
“I wasn’t sure what to expect,” he said. “I knew a large Republican turnout would help me.”
Gale said he was encouraged by the election of Darlene Likens as a Commissioner and that there is a lot of work to be done.
“There will be a completely different relationship,” he said. “There will be a change in the direction and we can be more productive.”
Vaughn said he worked all day Tuesday in Adams Township and felt good about the response from Republican voters.
“I’m humbled and surprised,” he said, “I didn’t know how it would turn out.”
Vaughn said he has a lot of respect for Newman and knew he would be tough to beat.
“I’m grateful to the voters for having the confidence in me,” he said.
Newman lost in an election for the first time after serving several terms as the Circuit Court Division 3 judge.
“I got Trumped,” he said. “I’m not the first person to be Trumped and hopefully the last.”
Newman said he was glad he didn’t lose by a closer margin because he would have thought about what more could have been done during the campaign.
“I don’t know what more I could have done,” he said. “I worked the early voting locations and the polls. I had a sense when I was working the crowd that people were voting Republican.”
Entering Tuesday, the Republicans had a 5-2 majority on the council, but for the next two years will have a 6-1 majority.
Democrat Lisa Hobbs decided not to seek re-election, and Republican Pete Heuer lost in the primary election.
Over the past decade the majority party on the Madison County Council has been swapped twice with local Democrats hoping to regain control.
