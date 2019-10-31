PENDLETON – Managing growth, encouraging transparency and public participation and staying on top of infrastructure needs lead the agenda for candidates competing for the three seats up for grabs on the Pendleton Town Council.
Republican Michelle Skeen is challenging the seat held by Democrat Chet Babb in District 1. Democrat Steve Denny, who lives on the same block as his opponent, is giving Republican Jessica S. Bastin a run for her money in District 2, and Democrat Lisa A. Floyd hopes to mount an effective campaign against Republican Shane Davis in District 5.
Here is how the candidates in the contested districts address some of the big issues in Pendleton:
District 1
A newcomer to politics, Skeen said she would like to see more unity among the council members.
“I am just seeing a group of people that are not working well together, and I think it’s time to change that, to get some new perspectives in the group,” she said. “I want to be involved, and I’d like to be a community steward. I have certain financial skill sets that would be helpful to the town.”
That also is polarizing the town, Skeen said.
“I think it’s time to pull that together,” she said.
The impending growth of the town, which now has a population around 4,200, also is on Skeen’s mind. The council, she said, may need more than one plan of action, depending on whether that growth is commercial, or small business or residential.
“With I-69 and Hamilton County about to be built out, it’s right at our doorstep,” she said. “I would like to be proactive, not reactive. I want to be able to pick and choose.”
Incumbent Chet Babb, who has served on the council for about 14 years and insists he’s not a politician, said he is proud of his involvement with the new water plant, the development of the park department and the expansion of the fire department.
“It’s a lot of money from the township and the town, and it’s all volunteer. I’m a big supporter of our fire department and our police department,” he said.
If reelected, however, Babb said he would like to turn his attention to transparency, taking care of town employees and spending.
He said he was concerned about six longtime members of the town’s relatively small staff retiring early or resigning, taking with them years of institutional knowledge. He would like the town to have a human resources representative.
“We’ve got to change what we’re doing. It’s not working,” he said. “I can’t do that unless we have a change in the majority.”
Babb admitted he recently voted against the proposed 2020 budget because no budgets were provided from the water and street departments.
“I want the whole budget in front of me before I vote on it,” he said. “I’m a numbers guy, and I know that irks some of the members because I start throwing numbers out.”
District 2
After serving for 25 years on the Pendleton Police Department, Steve Denny made an unsuccessful run last year for an at-large seat on the town council. Not one to give up, he this year is challenging Bastin for hers.
“Instead of just complaining about them, I felt it was important to jump in feet first and try to make a difference,” he said. “I feel like I can serve the residents of Pendleton. I can listen to what their needs are and have open discussion and transparency about what this town needs to move forward. I think I’m the best candidate because I believe I bring an open fair and honest discussion to the table. We’re going to make decisions on what’s best for the town.”
Among his primary concerns are what he said is a lack of transparency by the current council.
“I believe that the townspeople are not being heard. They are voicing some valid concerns about what is going on in the town, and I feel the council is not listening,” he said. “We won’t agree on all issues, but through discussion, decisions can be made that are best for the town.”
Denny said he also is deeply concerned about the working conditions of the town’s employees.
“I feel by talking to some of these employees they don’t feel the town cares about their work product. They don’t feel appreciated and supported by the town,” he said.
Similar to other candidates, uncontrolled growth of the town also is a concern for Denny.
“We need to control the growth, and I don’t think there is a plan in place to do that,” he said.
Bastin, who was appointed to the council in 2018, moved with her family to Pendleton five years ago so her children could attend the high-quality schools there.
“I’m not a political person at all. I never had any aspiration of going into politics at all,” she said.
However, she did want to serve on a commission and attended the town’s open house to learn more. In the end, she was appointed to the Redevelopment Commission.
“I didn’t really know what that entailed at first. I’ve learned a lot since then,” she said.
Bastin said her greatest concern is the town’s culture of hatred.
“We’ve forgotten that it’s OK to disagree on things. What we’ve seen over the last year is that it is eroding the community. That has to change. We have to have leaders that the community can trust,” she said.
Bastin said the behavior she has witnessed not only is a poor reflection on the community but also is a bad example for its children.
“We need leadership with integrity. We need to have that refocused, sooner rather than later,” she said. “We need to have meetings where you have productive discussions. There needs to be a level of respect. There needs to be professionalism reintroduced.”
District 5
A first-time candidate, Lisa A. Floyd has attended council meetings for a while and has become increasingly frustrated with the lack of transparency and respect for the desires and needs of taxpayers.
“I just saw as a resident of Pendleton there were some changes that needed to be made,” she said. “I think my experience at the Community Foundation, involvement in commissions and civic organizations make me the best candidate for the council. I think I have a feel for the concerns a lot of residents have for the community.”
Floyd is among the Pendleton residents who are concerned about the mass exodus of town employees.
Like some of the other candidates, Floyd said she is concerned about the projected growth in Pendleton’s population.
“I think we are not proactive enough to handle the growth,” she said. “It concerns me that we are not ready for the growth that is coming this way.”
That, in part, will require attention to the town’s infrastructure, including roads and sidewalks, Floyd said.
“We need to take into consideration the infrastructure we have at this time,” she said. “I think we need to be cognizant of our historic designation.”
Incumbent Shane Davis was appointed to the council earlier this year and is facing his first election.
“Just paying attention to what was going on in the paper made me want to step into that seat,” he said. “I was really kind of disappointed with how the town was moving forward.”
Going into a possible new term, Davis said he’s excited about the 73rd Street extension.
“That is something coming up that will change a lot of our dynamics,” he said. “This road, hopefully, will relieve some of the concerns people have in Pendleton.”
That also will bring some of the anticipated growth and the growing pains that will come with it, Davis said. That includes stress on housing and public safety, he said.
Pendleton already is low on housing, even with new developments being planned, Davis said.
“We know it’s coming. It’s just now we need to make it feasible for our town. We need to make the homes look nice, not a lot of the cookie-cutter types,” he said.
The police department already is operating with about three fewer officers than it needs, Davis said.
“That’s something that we need to address sooner rather than later,” he said. “I remember riding my bike down to this park. My kids need to be safe going down to the park.”
