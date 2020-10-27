INDIANAPOLIS — For the second time, the three candidates vying for governor of Indiana faced each other in a virtual format Tuesday, with an emphasis on social issues such as marijuana policies, racial justice and infant and maternal mortality rates.
Gov. Eric Holcomb, the Republican incumbent, repeated his belief that possession of marijuana shouldn’t be decriminalized until the federal government changed its stance on the illegal substance.
“I don’t have the luxury of picking and choosing what gets legalized at the state level,” Holcomb said.
Both of his opponents, Democrat Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater, called for decriminalizing small amounts, with Rainwater calling the criminalization of marijuana “federal overreach.”
“We have the ability to create new agricultural, manufacturing and retail opportunities for Hoosier business owners just by legalizing and decriminalizing cannabis,” Rainwater said.
Myers emphasized the need for Indiana to legalize marijuana for medicinal use to treat chronic, debilitating pain and treat post-traumatic stress disorder for veterans.
“That’s going to be a big step for our state but it’s an important one to take,” Myers said.
Myers, a former state health commissioner and physician, criticized Holcomb for the state’s high infant and maternal mortality rates, ranked 15th and third worst in the country, respectively. The mortality rates among Black women and their children are even higher.
“There was a commission appointed by the state (looking into) infant and maternal mortality and the Legislature didn’t pass the legislation; the governor didn’t push that legislation,” Myers said.
The Indiana Legislature failed to pass a law expanding protections for expectant mothers, promising to create a summer study commission in 2020. No summer study commission was ever created.
Earlier this month, Holcomb’s administration announced that infant mortality had reached a new low in Indiana, from 6.8 deaths per 1,000 live births to 6.5 deaths. Among Black infants Indiana showed even more progress, falling from 13 deaths per 1,000 live births to 11 deaths.
“Black babies are no longer dying at twice the rate of their counterparts,” Holcomb said. “It’s too early to celebrate, but I am glad that we are moving in the right direction.”
Rainwater tied the issue to poverty, not acknowledging the role race plays in mortality rates.
“Give folks the types of jobs that they need that will pay for the type of health care they need to bring that rate down,” Rainwater said.
On the topic of racial justice and reform, Myers and Holcomb touted their respective agendas, including plans to expand the use of body cameras and study law enforcement officer training.
Holcomb said he would appoint the state’s first cabinet-level chief officer of inclusion and equity to increase diversity and remove barriers for minority achievement.
“It’s important to note also that it is a team effort … and that means we’re going to have to continue to work with county prosecutors,” Holcomb said.
Myers noted he would rather make every agency head include diversity and inclusion in their agenda and called for criminal justice reform.
“The vast majority of our officers do exactly what they’re supposed to,” Myers said, saying that a “very small percentage” of officers need more oversight.
Rainwater repeated his call for decriminalizing cannabis and “getting people out of jail, out of prison who are simply there because they possessed a plant.”
“Most of these things are … government related because when the government has overstepped its bounds it usually does so in a way that adversely affects the minority community,” Rainwater said.
Hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers have already cast their ballots; the rest have until Nov. 3 to vote for their next governor.
