ANDERSON — Christina Hale held a commanding lead Tuesday night in the race to be the Democratic Party’s nominee in the open 5th Congressional District.
At press time Tuesday, with 75% of the districtwide vote tabulated, Hale had 40% of the vote. Dee Thornton stood second with 27%. The other three candidates each had 18% or less.
Hale declared victory Tuesday.
“The divide America is feeling and the global health crisis we are experiencing around the world underscore how important elected leadership is to our nation and to this district,” she said in a press statement. “Our community is facing unprecedented challenges, and I’m committed to taking action on the issues most critical to families across the 5th District.”
Hale would face GOP nominee Victoria Spartz in the general election in November.
Hale was the party’s nominee in 2016 for lieutenant governor with gubernatorial candidate John Gregg, and had the support of the state and national party in the primary. Gregg and Hale lost in the general election to Gov. Eric Holcomb and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.
Thornton received the party’s nomination for the 5th District seat in 2018 before losing to incumbent Republican Susan Brooks in the general election. Thornton received 43% of the vote in the heavily Republican district.
Brooks has announced that she will retire at the end of her current term.
With all the precincts counted in Madison County, Hale was receiving 33% of the vote to 28% for Thornton and 20% for Jacobs.
Thornton campaigned extensively in Madison County and had the support of the local party organization.
