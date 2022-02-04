ANDERSON — Two Democrats have filed for the party’s nomination in the 5th Congressional District to challenge incumbent Republican Victoria Spartz.
As of Friday, Spartz remained unchallenged for the Republican Party nomination as she seeks a second term.
Matthew Hall and Jeanine Lee Lake have declared their intentions to seek the Democratic Party nomination in the 5th District.
Hall, 50, has served with the U.S. Army for 28 years and did two tours of duty in Afghanistan. He remains a member of the reserves with the rank of major.
He served one year on the Lawrence Common Council after being appointed to fill a vacancy in 2018.
“It was a great learning experience,” Hall said during an interview with The Herald Bulletin. “I got a free education in the political process.”
Hall said he was considering running for a seat in the Indiana Senate or Indiana House and starting thinking about running for Congress.
“I’m excited about it,” he said. “This could really work and provide a way to serve more people.”
Hall said he is not concerned about the makeup of the district, stating it has four distinct regions.
“There is a rural area, union members around Kokomo, educators at Ball State and suburbs in Hamilton County,” he said. “I don’t think Republican or Democrat is the challenging part. There is a wedge between the parties and they’re not talking to each other.”
Hall said he wants to help the American people to trust their elected officials in the future.
“Leadership is a way of life,” he said. “You can still be a leader in a lesser position.”
Hall said he agrees with some of the policies of President Joe Biden.
“I don’t like the bundling of all these bills together,” he said. “There should be separate votes on each proposal.”
If elected, he wants to see broadband internet service expanded to rural areas, work on economic development initiatives and invest in infrastructure in the district.
Hall said fundraising is a “necessary evil” and admits that incumbent Spartz has “deep pockets.”
“There is a way to reach people without spending $5 million,” he said. “You can communicate with people online, and I will have a strategic plan with our spending.”
Hall said too many members of Congress are getting wealthy with investments in the stock market.
“I’m not in it to make money. I want to help people,” he said.
Hall has been in contact with the Indiana state party organization, which has indicated they will work with both candidates for the nomination.
