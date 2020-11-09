ANDERSON — Local women leaders say the election of Kamala Harris as vice president-elect has broken through the ceiling for women to hold high elective office.
Harris is not only the first woman to be elected as vice president with Democrat John Biden. She is the first woman of color to ascend to the nation’s second highest elective office.
Kim Townsend, executive director of the Anderson Housing Authority, said for her being a Black woman who has worked hard to climb into the political environment, it brings hope.
“People realized she is classy, smart, educated and experienced,” she said of Harris. “Her qualities were recognized.”
Townsend said it’s possible that Harris will be the first woman elected to the office of president.
“I hope that women can go higher, not be second or third,” she said.
“I’m happy for women,” Townsend said. “I’m energized.”
Rebecca Crumes, a member of the Anderson City Council, said Harris' selection as vice president shows that a woman can be elected to a high office.
“Women can play a vital part in the political process,” she said. “There were also an unprecedented number of women elected to Congress.
“It looks like we’re on the way,” Crumes said. “Man has ruled this country since it was founded. It shows women with the time and know-how can play important roles.”
Crumes said she was looking forward to Harris being the first woman elected president in a future campaign.
“She is qualified and has the experience,” she said.
Sherry Peak Davis, executive director of the Anderson Impact Center, said Harris’ election is a historic moment for the country.
“It’s sending a message of what kind of country we’re becoming,” she said. “We’re becoming more diversified.”
Peak Davis said Harris has shattered racial and gender barriers in politics.
“It will change the way we look at leadership,” she said. “It will provide more hope and vision of what can be accomplished.”
State Rep. Terri Austin, who is involved in encouraging women to run for office in Indiana, said Harris’ election means women are being recognized for their abilities.
“For young girls it shows if they work hard, get educated there is a career in politics,” she said.
Austin said it’s important to note that Harris is multiracial.
“I look at women across the country that were mobilized,” she said. “It will be hard to put the genie back in the bottle.”
Harris’ success will strengthen the cause of recruiting women to run for office in the future, Austin said.
Tami Dixon-Tatum, the city's Human Relations Department head, said 2020 has been a very crazy year filled with challenges like the coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest.
“There appears to be light and hope at the end of the tunnel,” she said. “There has never been a woman vice president or president.
“She (Harris) has broken the glass ceiling and the sky is the limit,” Dixon-Tatum said. “All little girls, and particularly girls of color, can see themselves in top leadership positions.”
She said it opens great possibilities and young girls will experience a warming of the heart and an uplifting of their spirit.
“It shows anything is possible,” Dixon-Tatum said. “It means Harris is in a position to to deliver on the broken promises and correct the wrongs of the U.S. government.”
